Recordings of season 2 of “Bridgerton” forced to cancel after two Covid cases

Covid-19 forces stop recordings of “Bridgerton” and the prequel to “The Game of Thrones”

The production of the musical adaptation of “Matilda” has also been discontinued. Positive cases of the disease were identified in all situations.

Other productions have been put on hold.

This isn’t the first time this has happened, but at this stage of the pandemic, it was unlikely to happen again. Several positive cases forced another pause in recording various productions in the UK, including “Bridgerton” and the prequel to “The Game of Thrones”. Although the country entered a new phase of deconfining this Monday, July 19, the country has recorded an average of more than 50,000 infections a day.

The message was reported by “Deadline”, according to which the infected are already in isolation, and a new date for the return of the recordings is now being set up.

The first case surfaced last Thursday (July 15th), but production returned the next day. On Saturday (17), the recordings were suspended again, this time for an indefinite period, which led to speculation that the infected person is probably one of the actors in the series.

The musical adaptation of “Matilda” and the prequel to “A Guerra dos Thrones” also had to slow down their productions, again due to positive cases of Covid-19. In the first case, the break is expected to be ten days.

As for the prequel to “The War Of Thrones”, “House Of The Dragon”, the mandatory break lasts two days, until Wednesday (21). This latest project includes names like Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke.

