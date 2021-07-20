Record: 430 migrants cross the Channel in one day | free press

Time and again migrants try to cross from France to Great Britain. Some make it too. London wants to act against this.

Dover (AP) – At least 430 migrants crossed the English Channel from France to Britain on Monday, according to official information. About 50 people arrived in the Kent border area on a single dinghy, the BBC reported.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, this is a new high. Previously, the record was 416 arrivals crossing the channel in one day in early September 2020.

Especially in good weather, migrants from France, where they often come from refugee camps, often make the dangerous crossing. Many use the services of smugglers. According to official information, nearly 8,000 people will have reached the UK through the channel this year.

The British government wants to act with all its might against the border crossings and is calling on France time and again to take stronger action against them. According to the BBC, the Home Office said again that “decisive steps will be taken to tackle the problem of illegal migration”. Interior Minister Priti Patel had previously announced that asylum seekers who enter the country via illegal routes will eventually receive fewer rights than others. Regaining control of our own borders is an important promise of Brexit.