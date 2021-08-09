Reconstruction fund for flood damage: many billions needed | free press

Berlin / Duesseldorf / Mainz (dpa) – The planned reconstruction fund after the flood disaster, especially in West Germany, could be worth some 30 billion euros.

The German news agency learned this from government circles on Monday after an exchange conference of the heads of state and representatives of the federal government. First the “Mirror” reported about it.

The Prime Minister of the federal states and Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) want to reach an agreement on the building fund on Tuesday. It was said in regional circles that the amount was not yet fixed. There was still a lack of calculation bases.

According to a draft resolution on Monday at 12:05 a.m., the creation of a national fund “Development Aid 2021” is planned as a federal special fund. The draft was submitted to the German news agency. The construction projects are financed half by the federal government and half by the federal states. The federal states are involved in this by means of an adjusted distribution of turnover tax revenues over 20 years.

In North Rhine-Westphalia alone, damage from the storm in mid-July amounts to more than 13 billion euros according to initial estimates, Prime Minister Armin Laschet, also leader of the CDU, announced in a special session on Monday. of the state parliament of Düsseldorf. The damage in Rhineland-Palatinate is at least as great, so that the planned national reconstruction fund should comprise 20 to 30 billion euros.

Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) had told the “world” that she assumed a double-digit billion dollar amount would be needed for reconstruction. Regions in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate were particularly hard hit by the flood disaster.

According to the draft resolution for the federal state assembly, the federal cabinet plans to approve the building fund on August 18. A federal law is planned. The Bundestag must agree, the Bundesrat must also approve the law.

Laschet said in the state parliament that before the prime ministers’ conference with the chancellor, all countries had indicated their willingness to provide the necessary amount for the reconstruction. “That is why we are grateful for this national solidarity.” A swift parliamentary procedure with special sessions of the Bundestag and the Bundesrat is now necessary, confirmed Laschet, who is also a candidate for the Union for chancellor. “I think the Bundestag can still meet in August.”

The draft resolution for the deliberations of the federal and state governments states that the flooding of recent weeks in some regions is a catastrophe of national proportions: “The death toll is enormous, the damage is enormous.” The federal government will provide extensive support to states in their emergency relief programs and will continue to contribute financially to reconstruction in the coming months and years.

Technically, according to dpa information, the development fund should be based on the fund after the 2013 flood. At the time, it was a “law establishing a special fund for development aid”. The fund funded aid to repair flood damage and rebuild devastated infrastructure. Funds flowed to damaged private households and businesses, provided the damage was not covered by insurance.

According to the first draft resolution, the federal and state governments are also striving to improve the population’s decentralized warning of disasters. This includes, in particular, the federal siren funding program, which will provide federal states with a total of up to €88 million by 2023 to upgrade and install sirens. It continues: “In addition, there will be a cell broadcasting system, which in the future will also make it possible to warn the population with text messages on mobile phones.”

In cell broadcasting, a message is sent to mobile phone users, similar to an SMS – to all recipients who are currently in the relevant radio cell. This technology is already being used in many other countries.

The draft, which was also reported by the editorial network Germany, also states that the cell towers for mobile telephony in Germany should “soon” be technically adapted in parallel. It also reads: “The Chancellor and the Heads of Government of the Länder ask the Ministerial Conference of Justice to examine in the light of current events whether the previous assessment of compulsory insurance against natural disasters should be updated.” So far, there is no such obligation.