Recombinant Proteins Market Size to Surge Vigorously during the Forecast Period

Recombinant Proteins: Introduction

Recombinant protein is a manipulated form of protein, which is generated in various ways to produce large quantities of proteins, modify gene sequences, and manufacture useful commercial products. The formation of recombinant protein is carried out in specialized vehicles known as vectors.

Recombinant proteins are utilized in the development of novel therapies for severe chronic diseases such as cancer and other rare diseases. Recombinant protein production requires a special technique known as recombinant DNA (rDNA) technology.

Key Drivers of Global Recombinant Proteins Market

Increase in research and development expenditure on biologics drug from major market players is a major factor driving the global recombinant proteins market. Recombinant proteins require less clinical trial time as compared to small molecules, which helps enhance patient protection and provides pharmaceutical companies with longer exclusive sales time.

Recombinant proteins are employed in the treatment of major chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, endocrine diseases, and viral diseases. Increase in prevalence of such type of diseases is estimated to drive the demand for recombinant protein containing products in the near future. According to World Health Organization, cancer is the second-leading cause of death, globally, and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Globally, about 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer.

Hormone Segment to be Highly Promising

Based on product type, the global recombinant proteins market can be segmented into hormone, growth factor, cytokines, enzymes, and others

The hormone segment accounted for a prominent share of the global recombinant proteins market in 2019. The segment is expected to dominate the recombinant proteins market due to its extensive utilization in the research and development of treatment options for diseases such as diabetes.

Therapeutic Use to be Highly Promising Segment

In terms of application, the global recombinant proteins market can be divided into research application, therapeutic use, and biotechnology industry. Therapeutic use was a prominent segment, in terms of revenue, in 2019. It is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period.

Recombinant protein containing products are used in the treatment of diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and inflammatory diseases. Increase in incidence of such type of diseases is likely to increase the demand for new treatment options. According to International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, approx. 463 million adults (20-79 years) were living with diabetes, and this value is projected to reach 700 million by 2045.

North America to Dominate Global Recombinant Proteins Market

In terms of region, the global recombinant proteins market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America dominated the global recombinant proteins market in 2019. It is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. Dominance of the region can be attributed to an increase in patients with cancer, diabetes, and other major chronic diseases and rising number of research and development programs and government funding. According to American Diabetes Association, around 34.2 million people in the U.S., or 10.5% of the population was suffering from diabetes in 2018.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significantly high growth rate during the forecast period, owing to an increase in prevalence of major chronic diseases in emerging countries such as India and China

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global recombinant proteins market was highly fragmented in 2019. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Eli Lilly and Company.

Merck KGaA

Abcam PLC

Amgen Inc.

Sanofi SA

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc

