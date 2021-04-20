Reciprocating Engines Market Overview and Scope 2021 to 2027: GE Energy, Clarke Energy, Siemens Energy, Rolls Royce Plc., ABB, Baxi, Bosch Thermotechnology, Brush Electrical Machines, Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor AS, Veolia, ENER-G Combined Power, Foster Wheeler AG, Turbomach S.A., The Viessmann,

“

Reciprocating EnginesA reciprocating engine, also often known as a piston engine, is typically a heat engine (although there are also pneumatic and hydraulic reciprocating engines) that uses one or more reciprocating pistons to convert pressure into a rotating motion.

Continuously increasing motor vehicle production globally, which has witnessed a year-on-year growth continuously since 2010 is one of the most prominent factors driving the reciprocating engines market growth. Moreover, the fact that most of the automobiles manufactured currently have reciprocating engines installed further aids the market growth. Countries around the world are in a zest to mechanize it farming sector in order to improve the production. This impacts the market growth for reciprocating engines positively. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the demand for reciprocating engines during the forecast period 2018 – 2027.

Asia Pacific has emerged as the most lucrative region for overall reciprocating engines market claiming market share of 40% in 2017 and expected to grow at a considerable pace throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2027. Factors such as high concentration of major automotive manufacturers, growing disposable income, and mechanization of farming have made emerging economies such as China and India major marketplaces for reciprocating engines. Therefore, reliable growth in the agriculture sector in Asia Pacific countries is expected to support the growth of overall reciprocating engines market.

The Reciprocating Engines Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Reciprocating Engines was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Reciprocating Engines Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Reciprocating Engines market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Reciprocating Engines generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – GE Energy, Clarke Energy, Siemens Energy, Rolls Royce Plc., ABB, Baxi, Bosch Thermotechnology, Brush Electrical Machines, Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor AS, Veolia, ENER-G Combined Power, Foster Wheeler AG, Turbomach S.A., The Viessmann,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Single Cylinder, Multi Cylinder,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Transportation, Energy, Oil & Gas, Other,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Reciprocating Engines, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Reciprocating Engines market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Reciprocating Engines from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Reciprocating Engines market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Reciprocating Engines Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Reciprocating Engines Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Single Cylinder

1.2.3 Multi Cylinder

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Reciprocating Engines Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Energy

1.3.4 Oil & Gas

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Reciprocating Engines Production

2.1 Global Reciprocating Engines Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Reciprocating Engines Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Reciprocating Engines Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Reciprocating Engines Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Reciprocating Engines Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Reciprocating Engines Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Reciprocating Engines Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Reciprocating Engines Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Reciprocating Engines Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Reciprocating Engines Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Reciprocating Engines Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Reciprocating Engines Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Reciprocating Engines Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Reciprocating Engines Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Reciprocating Engines Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Reciprocating Engines Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Reciprocating Engines Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Reciprocating Engines Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Reciprocating Engines Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Reciprocating Engines Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Reciprocating Engines Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Reciprocating Engines Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Reciprocating Engines Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Reciprocating Engines Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Reciprocating Engines Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Reciprocating Engines Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Reciprocating Engines Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Reciprocating Engines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Reciprocating Engines Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Reciprocating Engines Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Reciprocating Engines Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Reciprocating Engines Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Reciprocating Engines Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Reciprocating Engines Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Reciprocating Engines Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Reciprocating Engines Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Reciprocating Engines Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Reciprocating Engines Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Reciprocating Engines Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Reciprocating Engines Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Reciprocating Engines Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Reciprocating Engines Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Reciprocating Engines Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Reciprocating Engines Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Reciprocating Engines Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Reciprocating Engines Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Reciprocating Engines Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Reciprocating Engines Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Reciprocating Engines Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Reciprocating Engines Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Reciprocating Engines Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Reciprocating Engines Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Reciprocating Engines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Reciprocating Engines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Reciprocating Engines Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Reciprocating Engines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Reciprocating Engines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Reciprocating Engines Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Reciprocating Engines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Reciprocating Engines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Reciprocating Engines Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Reciprocating Engines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Reciprocating Engines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Reciprocating Engines Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Reciprocating Engines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Reciprocating Engines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Reciprocating Engines Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Reciprocating Engines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Reciprocating Engines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Reciprocating Engines Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Reciprocating Engines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Reciprocating Engines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Reciprocating Engines Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Reciprocating Engines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Reciprocating Engines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Reciprocating Engines Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Reciprocating Engines Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Reciprocating Engines Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Reciprocating Engines Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Reciprocating Engines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Reciprocating Engines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Reciprocating Engines Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Reciprocating Engines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Reciprocating Engines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Reciprocating Engines Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Reciprocating Engines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Reciprocating Engines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Reciprocating Engines Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Reciprocating Engines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Reciprocating Engines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Reciprocating Engines Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Reciprocating Engines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Reciprocating Engines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Reciprocating Engines Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Reciprocating Engines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Reciprocating Engines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 GE Energy

12.1.1 GE Energy Corporation Information

12.1.2 GE Energy Overview

12.1.3 GE Energy Reciprocating Engines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 GE Energy Reciprocating Engines Product Description

12.1.5 GE Energy Related Developments

12.2 Clarke Energy

12.2.1 Clarke Energy Corporation Information

12.2.2 Clarke Energy Overview

12.2.3 Clarke Energy Reciprocating Engines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Clarke Energy Reciprocating Engines Product Description

12.2.5 Clarke Energy Related Developments

12.3 Siemens Energy

12.3.1 Siemens Energy Corporation Information

12.3.2 Siemens Energy Overview

12.3.3 Siemens Energy Reciprocating Engines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Siemens Energy Reciprocating Engines Product Description

12.3.5 Siemens Energy Related Developments

12.4 Rolls Royce Plc.

12.4.1 Rolls Royce Plc. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Rolls Royce Plc. Overview

12.4.3 Rolls Royce Plc. Reciprocating Engines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Rolls Royce Plc. Reciprocating Engines Product Description

12.4.5 Rolls Royce Plc. Related Developments

12.5 ABB

12.5.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.5.2 ABB Overview

12.5.3 ABB Reciprocating Engines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 ABB Reciprocating Engines Product Description

12.5.5 ABB Related Developments

12.6 Baxi

12.6.1 Baxi Corporation Information

12.6.2 Baxi Overview

12.6.3 Baxi Reciprocating Engines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Baxi Reciprocating Engines Product Description

12.6.5 Baxi Related Developments

12.7 Bosch Thermotechnology

12.7.1 Bosch Thermotechnology Corporation Information

12.7.2 Bosch Thermotechnology Overview

12.7.3 Bosch Thermotechnology Reciprocating Engines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Bosch Thermotechnology Reciprocating Engines Product Description

12.7.5 Bosch Thermotechnology Related Developments

12.8 Brush Electrical Machines

12.8.1 Brush Electrical Machines Corporation Information

12.8.2 Brush Electrical Machines Overview

12.8.3 Brush Electrical Machines Reciprocating Engines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Brush Electrical Machines Reciprocating Engines Product Description

12.8.5 Brush Electrical Machines Related Developments

12.9 Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor AS

12.9.1 Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor AS Corporation Information

12.9.2 Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor AS Overview

12.9.3 Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor AS Reciprocating Engines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor AS Reciprocating Engines Product Description

12.9.5 Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor AS Related Developments

12.10 Veolia

12.10.1 Veolia Corporation Information

12.10.2 Veolia Overview

12.10.3 Veolia Reciprocating Engines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Veolia Reciprocating Engines Product Description

12.10.5 Veolia Related Developments

12.11 ENER-G Combined Power

12.11.1 ENER-G Combined Power Corporation Information

12.11.2 ENER-G Combined Power Overview

12.11.3 ENER-G Combined Power Reciprocating Engines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 ENER-G Combined Power Reciprocating Engines Product Description

12.11.5 ENER-G Combined Power Related Developments

12.12 Foster Wheeler AG

12.12.1 Foster Wheeler AG Corporation Information

12.12.2 Foster Wheeler AG Overview

12.12.3 Foster Wheeler AG Reciprocating Engines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Foster Wheeler AG Reciprocating Engines Product Description

12.12.5 Foster Wheeler AG Related Developments

12.13 Turbomach S.A.

12.13.1 Turbomach S.A. Corporation Information

12.13.2 Turbomach S.A. Overview

12.13.3 Turbomach S.A. Reciprocating Engines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Turbomach S.A. Reciprocating Engines Product Description

12.13.5 Turbomach S.A. Related Developments

12.14 The Viessmann

12.14.1 The Viessmann Corporation Information

12.14.2 The Viessmann Overview

12.14.3 The Viessmann Reciprocating Engines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 The Viessmann Reciprocating Engines Product Description

12.14.5 The Viessmann Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Reciprocating Engines Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Reciprocating Engines Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Reciprocating Engines Production Mode & Process

13.4 Reciprocating Engines Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Reciprocating Engines Sales Channels

13.4.2 Reciprocating Engines Distributors

13.5 Reciprocating Engines Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Reciprocating Engines Industry Trends

14.2 Reciprocating Engines Market Drivers

14.3 Reciprocating Engines Market Challenges

14.4 Reciprocating Engines Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Reciprocating Engines Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Therefore, Reciprocating Engines Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Reciprocating Engines.”