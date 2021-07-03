Reciprocating Compressor for Domestic and Light Commercials Market is Booming Worldwide | Secop GmbH, Embraco,Panasonic, LG Electronics

Latest released the research study on Global Reciprocating Compressor for Domestic and Light Commercials Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Reciprocating Compressor for Domestic and Light Commercials Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Reciprocating Compressor for Domestic and Light Commercials. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Secop GmbH (Germany),Embraco (Brazil),Panasonic (Japan),LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea),Cubigel (Jiaxipera) (China),Donper (China),GMCC (China),Huayi Compressor Co. Ltd. (Spain),Tecumseh Products Company (United States),Kulthorn Kirby (Thailand),Atlas Copco (Sweden),Ariel Corp. (United States),Corken (United States),Fusheng Co., Ltd (China),Gardner Denver (United States),General Electric (United States),Hitachi (Japan),Ingersoll-Rand (Ireland),Kaeser Kompressoren (Germany),KOBE STEEL, LTD (Japan),Siemens (Germany),NEUMAN & ESSER GROUP (Germany)

Definition:

Compressors play a vital role in the refrigeration cycle. The compressor compresses the refrigerant, which flows to the condenser and gets cooled. It then moves to the expansion valve, the evaporator and it is finally sucked by the compressor again. For the proper functioning of the refrigeration cycle, the refrigerant needs to be compressed properly. It needs pressure corresponding to the saturation temperature which is higher than the temperature of the natural water or air available. The reciprocating compressors are commonly used types of refrigerating compressors. They have a piston and cylinder arrangements similar to an automotive engine. The reciprocating motion of the piston due to external power compresses the refrigerant inside the cylinder. It is also used in oil refineries, gas pipelines, natural gas processing plants, chemical plants, etc.

Market Trend:

Advancement in Technology and Innovation in Reciprocating Compressors

Market Drivers:

High Demand From Refinery and LNG & CNG Transport & Storage Plants

The Growth in the Adoption of Most Energy-Intensive Retail Businesses Such as Supermarket & Hypermarkets

Opportunities:

Growing Industrialization and Other Manufacturing Industry in the APAC Region

Increasing Research & Development Investments for Reciprocating Compressors

Challenges:

Availability of Substitutes

The Global Reciprocating Compressor for Domestic and Light Commercials Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Single Acting, Double Acting), Application (Household Refrigerators, Chest Freezers, Bottle Coolers (Water & Beer Coolers}, Dispenser – Water & Beer, Vending Machines (Display Cases, Food & Beverages Machines etc), Icecream Cabinets, Blast Chillers, Ice Makers, Portable Refrigerators, Others (Frozen Islands, Walk-in Rooms etc)), Components (Frame, Cylinder, Distance Piece, Crankshaft, Piston, Bearings, Compressor Valves), Orientations (Vertical, Horizontal, Angular), End User (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Food & Restro Bars, Hospitals, Icecream Parlours, Retail Stores, Clinics & Pharmaceutical Stores, Households, Luxury Vehicles, Recreational Vehicles, Other Commercial Places)

Market Insights:

In Nov 2018, Siemens Selected To Provide 19 Process Reciprocating Compressors for AdNoC Refiningâ€™s Crude Flexibility Project at Ruwais Refinery-West. Through This Project, It Is Intended to Increase the Refineryâ€™s Crude Processing Flexibility, Enabling the Site to Process up To 420,000 Barrels of Oil per Day.

Merger Acquisition:

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

