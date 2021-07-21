Rechargeable Poly Lithium Ion Batteries Market Demand & Future Growth Analysis by 2028

They are primarily used in consumer electronics goods which include electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, laptops and digital cameras. The compact size of the battery and its efficiency as compared to conventional counterparts has led to an increase in the product’s demand and market penetration. Lithium metal is inherently unstable during charging; this has shifted research focus from metal to non-metallic lithium ions. The energy efficiency of the non-metallic lithium ion is twice that of cadmium-nickel.

The biggest advantage of using lithium ion batteries is its low maintenance when compared to other chemistries. The self discharge is less than half as compared to nickel cadmium batteries. The lithium-ion cells can be either a cylindrical battery or a prismatic kind of battery. Electric vehicles using these batteries have gained attention because of the need for energy efficiency and environmentally friendly products.

Consumers growing inclination towards these batteries and the increasing sales of lithium battery vehicles is expected to drive the global rechargeable poly lithium ion batteries market. Kodak recently launched a product titled Promaster PLI-12B, which is a lightweight battery with a capacity of 1300 mAh.

On account of growing awareness regarding the efficiency of energy, the key regional markets for rechargeable poly lithium ion batteries are North America and Europe. The key companies operating in the rechargeable poly lithium ion batteries market include Sony, Sanyo, Maxell, Olympus, Motorola, Nippon Chemicals, Kodak, Nikon and Fujifilm.

