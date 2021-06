Recent Trends in the DS Group, Letectra Agritech Pvt Ltd. Hydrofarm Inc. Industry will Contribute Significant to Growth of the Hydroponics Market-KDMI! 2025

KD Market Insights delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Hydroponics market. It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving Hydroponics market growth, precise estimation of the Hydroponics market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Hydroponics market. The report presents a broad assessment of the market and contains solicitous insights, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report offers market projections with the help of appropriate assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides information as per the market segments such as geographies, products, technologies, applications, and industries.

Key vendors engaged in the Hydroponics market and covered in this report:

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Hydroponics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Hydroponics market segments and regions.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

Leading Hydroponics Market Players:

DS Group

Letectra Agritech Pvt Ltd.

Hydrofarm Inc.

Village Farms International Inc.

Sparsh Bio Life

Neoterra Farming Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Argus Control Systems Ltd.

Hortisystems UK Ltd.

GreenTech Agro LLC

Kubo Group

Iron Ox (US)

Terra Tech Corp

Hydroponic Farms

Aerofarms

Signify Holdings

Urban cultivator

Bright Farms

Delhiponics

Hydroherbs

Simply Fresh Inc.

Junga Freshngreen Pvt Ltd.

General Hydroponics Inc.

Triton Food Works Pvt Ltd.

Fresco

Emirates Hydroponics Farms

Freight Farms

Green Sense Farms Holdings Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Biodynamic LLC

Signify Holdings

Heliospectra AB

Scotts Miracle Gro

LumiGrow Inc.

Emerald Harvest

Hydroponic Systems International

Advanced Nutrients

Vitalink

Hydrodynamics International Inc.

Logiqs B.V

Grobo

American Hydroponics Inc.

Circle Fresh Farms

Platinum Produce Company and Millennium Pacific Greenhouses Ltd.

Soave Enterprises LLC

Others Players

Key points from Table of Content:

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

Executive Summary Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Hydroponics Market Global Hydroponics Market Trends Opportunities in Global Hydroponics Market Recent Industry Activities, 2019 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis Global Hydroponics Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2025

Continued…

Scope of the study:

The research on the Hydroponics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Hydroponics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2025. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Aggregate System

Water Culture System EBB and Flow System Drip System Others



Liquid Hydroponics

Nutrient Film Technique Deep Water Culture Aeroponics Others



By Equipment:

HVAC

LED Grow Lights

Irrigation Systems

Material Handling

Control Systems

Others

By Input:

Nutrients

NPK Trace Minerals Others Grow Media

Rockwool

Perlite & Vermiculite Coco Fiber Others



By Crop Type:

Vegetables

Kohlrabi Radish Cucumber Tomatoes Peppers Others

Herbs & Greens

Arugula Lettuce Cilantro Basil Mint Parsley Spinach Others

Fruits

Strawberry Blueberry Watermelons Grapes Cantaloupe Others

Flowers

By Solution:

Organic

Bone meal Hoof / Horn meal Fish meal blood meal Cottonseed meal Dried locust or Grasshopper Animal Manure Others

In Organic

Macronutrients Micronutrients



By Farming Type:

Indoor Farming

Outdoor Farming

By Distribution Channel:

B2B

B2C

Modern Trade Grocery Stores Specialty Stores Bulk Suppliers & Distributors Online retailers



Hydroponics Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

