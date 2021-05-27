Technological Advancements Propel Growth Of Aquaponics Market In Foreseeable Future 2018 To 2026 Aquaponics Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2018 to 2026

Aquaponics Global Market Trends & Outlook :-

The growth of aquaponics market is mainly due to technological advancement. The key driver of aquaponics market is that it helps in enhancing the ultimate productivity with minimum inputs than traditional agriculture and aquaculture practices.

Aquaponics is unified for the highly well-organized use of existing space or distinct applications like intensive urban gardening. Aquaponics helps in accelerating time for crop production.

For example, butterhead lettuce varieties can be grown in about 30 days, instead of the typical 60-day growing period needed for conventional production. Production can occur year-round under a greenhouse or in a temperature-controlled enclosure.

Aquaponics Market Segmentation

Aquaponics market can be segmented by components, equipment, end users, produce, and regions. By components, aquaponics market is segmented into rearing tanks, settling basin, sump, biofilter, and hydroponics. Furthermore, by equipment, the aquaponics market is segmented into grow lights, water heaters, pumps and valves, and aeration systems.

By produce, aquaponics market is segmented into fish, fruits and vegetables, and herb. Aquaponics market is further segmented by region into Latin America, North America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

In regional segments, North America and Europe possess significant potential whereas Asia Pacific, and other developing markets, such as Latin America and MEA, possess growth opportunities for Aquaponics over the forecast period. Technological advancement, growing investment for natural produce, and increasing demand for org

Aquaponics Market Key Players:

Some of the key market player in aquaponics market includes Aquaponic Lynx LLC, Greenlife Aquaponics, Aqua Allotments, Backyard Aquaponics Pty Ltd, The Aquaponic Source, UrbanFarmers AG, ECF Farmsystems GmbH, Nelson and Pade Inc., My Aquaponics, and Ultrasonics Canada Corporation

