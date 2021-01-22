Recent Research: Detailed Analysis on Cancer Immunotherapy With Artificial Intelligence For Hospitals: Market Shares, Strategies, And Forecasts, Worldwide, 2017 To 2023

The 2017 study has 124 pages, 50 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the artificial intelligence software increases diagnostic excellence, saving lives and lowering care delivery costs.

Hospital Artificial Intelligence for Immunotherapy drives sales of analytics systems.

Automated cancer immunotherapies from IBM Watson are implemented with artificial intelligence that looks at patient samples to detect the genetic characteristics of the cancer and isolate the immune particularities of the patient. Systems are able to take a multi-disciplinary integrated approach to looking at imaging and scans. The analysis of patient records, looking for effectiveness of particular treatments is more work than a human can do, the quantity of data is too high, so the artificial intelligence is being used to do that.

Personalized medicine is driving this market opportunity.

Systems are making a significant difference in saving lives.

Memorial Sloan Kettering physician-scientists are among leaders in the field developing groundbreaking immune therapies that are helping to treat several forms of advanced cancer that were previously untreatable. These scientists have played a lead role in developing and testing the immunotherapy drugs known as checkpoint inhibitors that “release the brakes” on the immune system.

Hospital care management can leverage artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence is useful for providing highly tailored insights about individual patients for the purpose of personalizing immunotherapy care delivery. Artificial intelligence is useful for helping providers effectively address healthcare delivery because it details genetic specificity regarding individual patients.

The intersection of healthcare and artificial intelligence represents a market opportunity. New strategies are being developed by companies to bring A.I. to healthcare. The business challenges around those efforts are being addressed collectively in partnerships and in forums to bring the technology into the market. Artificial intelligence has an impact on patients, doctors, hospitals, clinical facilities, and the healthcare industry overall.

The ability of an intelligent system to learn from data without upfront human intervention brings significant change to the healthcare delivery system. It relies on the use of unsupervised and semi-supervised machine learning techniques. Segmentation, dimensionality reduction, anomaly detection and pattern recognition are replacing supervised manual techniques for diagnosis and care delivery.

“Immunotherapy at Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) has been making enormous progress in the treatment of cancer. At Memorial Sloan Kettering, immunotherapy is one of the most promising ways to treat, cure, and ultimately prevent cancer. Immunotherapy at MSK has evolved new immune-based treatments for cancer. Researchers have been at the epicenter of new discoveries in the field, and their work is bringing exciting new treatment options to people with cancer.”

Artificial Intelligence for Hospital Cancer Immunotherapy Market Forecasts

Cancer immunotherapy hospital artificial intelligence market system shipments at $7.4 billion in 2023 are forecast to reach $49.4 billion dollars, worldwide by 2023.

These artificial intelligence systems represent a very specialized type of care delivery. Steady growth is anticipated because the severely ill patients with advanced cancer disease can be treated successfully with immunotherapy.

Table of Contents

Abstract: Artificial Intelligence Applied to Cancer Immunotherapy Vastly Improves Treatments and Outcomes 1

Cancer Immunotherapy Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Executive Summary 11

Cancer Immunotherapy Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Driving Forces 11

Cancer Immunotherapeutic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Driving Forces 14

Artificial Intelligence Oncology Treatment Market Shares: 16

Cancer Immunotherapy Artificial Intelligence for Hospitals Market Forecasts: 18

1. Cancer Immunotherapy Artificial Intelligence Market Description And Market Dynamics: 22

1.1 Artificial Intelligence Very Big Breakthrough in Cancer Immunotherapy 22

1.2 Ability of AI Solutions To Discover Schemas in Large Databases 23

2. Cancer Immunotherapeutic Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Market Driving Forces25

2.1 Cancer Immunotherapeutic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Driving Forces 25

2.2 Artificial Intelligence Oncology Treatment Market Shares: 27

2.3 Cancer Immunotherapy Artificial Intelligence for Hospitals Market Forecasts: 30

2.4 Worldwide Checkpoint Inhibitor and Oncology Treatment Market Forecasts 38

2.5 Cancer Statistics 41

2.5.1 Cancer Among The Leading Causes Of Death Worldwide 46

2.6 Hospital Artificial Intelligence (AI) Challenges 49

2.7 Hospital Artificial Intelligence Software Prices: 52

2.8 Hospital Artificial Intelligence Regional Segments: 53

3. Cancer Immunotherapy Hospital Artificial Intelligence Products: 55

3.1 Memorial Sloan Kettering 55

3.1.1 Memorial Sloan Kettering Parker Institute 57

3.1.2 CAR T Immunotherapy 57

3.1.2 T-Cell Therapies from Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb 58

3.1.3 Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Diagnostic Test, MSK-IMPACT 60

3.1.4 Memorial Sloan Kettering Intensified Tumor Testing 61

3.1.5 Memorial Sloan Kettering Effective Sequencing 61

3.1.6 Memorial Sloan Kettering Actionable the most important cancer geneTargets 62

3.2 MD Anderson Immune Therapy 63

3.2.1 MD Anderson Immune Therapy 65

3.2.2 MD Anderson Personalized Therapy TNBC Cancer Trials 66

3.3 Partners Dana Farber Immunotherapy 67

3.3.1 Advanced Melanoma Has Been The Test Case For The Study Of Immune Checkpoint-Inhibiting Therapy 68

3.4 Partners HealthCare, IBM, and GE Healthcare 70

3.5 IBM Watson 72

3.5.1 IBM Genomic And Immunotherapy Supercomputing for Patient Management 75

3.5.2 Mayo Clinic and IBM Watson 76

3.6 Google’s AI Subsidiary DeepMind is Partnering With Another UK hospital 78

3.7 Prognos 78

Continue…

