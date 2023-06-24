Rebel Wagner Forces, Threatening Moscow, Abruptly Stand Down

A home safety disaster that threatened the federal government of President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia appeared to ease late Saturday, when a mercenary tycoon, whose forces had seized crucial navy and civilian services in southern Russia and started an armed march on Moscow, abruptly stood down after slicing a deal mediated by Belarus that allowed him and his fighters to flee prosecution.

The mercenary chief, Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, who had openly seized management of the Southern Navy District headquarters within the Russian metropolis of Rostov-on-Don and stationed his fighters and tanks on the streets, demanding a change to the Russian navy management, mentioned his Wagner non-public navy firm had made it inside 200 kilometers (about 124 miles) of Moscow, the capital, with out injuring any of its fighters.

However he mentioned the group had reached the purpose the place Russian blood was about to be spilled “on one aspect.” And out of a way of duty, he would flip his forces round and ship them again to their area camps.

Many questions remained unanswered because the day resulted in Moscow, however the outlines of a deal Mr. Prigozhin had negotiated with the chief of Belarus, Aleksandr G. Lukashenko, serving as a mediator, started to return into focus.