“Rebel”: The new series about Erin Brockovich has arrived in Portugal

In the USA, however, it has already been canceled by the American television station ABC. It is a creation by the producer of “Grey’s Anatomy”.

Katey Sagal is the protagonist.

Twenty-one years after the life of Erin Brockovich, Steven Soderbergh’s film starring Julia Roberts, a series based on the life of the same environmental activist, hit theaters in the following years.

“Rebel” arrives in Portugal this Friday, May 28th – the first episode (of a total of 10) is now available on the Disney + streaming platform. Katey Sagal (known for her appearances in “Married … with Children” or “Sons of Anarchy”) plays the charismatic Erin Brockovich.

The series was created by Krista Vernoff, the current showrunner and producer of “Grey’s Anatomy” – and the scriptwriter for “Shameless” – but it is already celebrating a lackluster premiere in Portugal. That’s because American television station ABC canceled “Rebel” in April to warn that there would be no second season when only four episodes were on American television – and there were five to be shown.

Several viewers who had become fans of the series reacted negatively and criticized ABC. An online petition was even launched calling for the decision to be reversed so there could be a second season. As of the date this article was published, it had more than 57,000 signatures.

Katey Sagal herself responded to the decision in an Instagram post. Although she was “moved” by the support of the fans, she was “shocked and heartbroken” by the decision to quickly end the series.

“Things take time to start. ‘Rebel’ tells the story of a woman who speaks for the right, the show has hearts and minds, laughter and tears, and we, the performers, all scratch our heads when we think about this lack of support from ABC. ” wrote the 67-year-old actress, who also shared the petition.

As usual, the decision was justified by the hearings. “Rebel” had 3.6 million viewers at its US premiere and has fallen to an average of 2.5 million in the subsequent episodes. “Unfortunately it didn’t get the audience we needed, so we had to make this decision,” said Craig Erwich, head of ABC entertainment, to Deadline.

“Rebel” follows Erin Brockovich’s everyday life at a later point in her life – compared to the film. She is an activist who handles litigation despite not having a law degree and is known for having an open and fun personality, for being someone who never gives up and fights for what she believes in.

Erin Brockovich himself produced the series. “I’ve been told many times to be careful what I say, but it’s passion,” said the activist on an ABC panel, quoted by IndieWire. “Why do you have to react in a certain way when some of the things you are dealing with are full of passion, fear, fear and lies? My answer is not always calm. “

Krista Vernoff, who also sat on the panel, responded quickly to the comment. “If Erin censored herself more often, we would have a much less exciting and dramatic show,” joked the showrunner.

In this story John Corbett plays Grady, Erin’s husband. “If you don’t go to work, who will save the world?” He asks in the trailer. Andy Garcia, on the other hand, plays the role of his partner Cruz, with whom he works on cases.

The cast also includes names like Abigail Spencer, Adam Arkin, Lex Scott Davis, Kevin Zegers, Jalen Thomas Brooks and Tamala Jones.

