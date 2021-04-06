Rebar Coupler Market 2020 – Overview and Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Status and Forecast by Players, Regions to 2027

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Rebar Coupler, which studied Rebar Coupler industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

The leading manufactures mainly are AGF Group, nVent, Tokyo Tekko, Peikko Group and Terwa AGF Group is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 6.97% in 2017.There are mainly four type product of Rebar Coupler market: Tapered Thread Type, Parallel Thread Type, MBT Type and Grout Type.Geographically, the global Rebar Coupler market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 35% in 2017. The next is North America.

Rebar coupler is a part of Rebar Coupler and Anchor Tools. Rebar Coupler and Anchor Tools is a set of four components that help to model and manage. Rebar Coupler is widely used in high-rise buildings, bridges, nuclear more.

Key global participants in the Rebar Coupler market include:

Iron Man

Glus

NVent

Tokyo Tekko

AGF Group

CRH

Henglian

Dextra Group

Sida Jianmao

BARUS

Peikko Group

Terwa

By application:

Building Construction

Others

Type Synopsis:

Tapered Thread Bar Coupler

Parallel Thread Standard Bar Coupler

MBT Coupler

Grout Sleeve Coupler

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Rebar Coupler Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Rebar Coupler Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Rebar Coupler Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Rebar Coupler Market in Major Countries

7 North America Rebar Coupler Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Rebar Coupler Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Rebar Coupler Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Rebar Coupler Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Regional Segment Analysis

The report focuses on detailed analysis of major regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

In-depth Rebar Coupler Market Report: Intended Audience

Rebar Coupler manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Rebar Coupler

Rebar Coupler industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Rebar Coupler industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key Features of the Rebar Coupler Market Report

-Report customization as per the client’s requirements

-Analysis of product segments for Rebar Coupler market with historical data and forecast

-Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies

-Global Rebar Coupler market size & trends, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, regional and country level analysis, investment opportunities, and recommendations

-It provides a six-year forecast based on Rebar Coupler market growth forecasts

