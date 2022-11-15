“Really f***ing dumb” – xQc reveals some of his properties were swatted and raided

Throughout a livestream on November 15, Twitch star Felix “xQc” revealed that a few of his empty properties had been swatted and raided. xQc recalled a earlier stream through which he was distracted for a number of hours whereas attending to a private subject.

He disclosed that some individuals had determined to swat his property and guaranteed the group that everybody was secure. He mentioned:

“Principally, a few of the s*ckers determined to swat and raid my properties and the home they suppose I used to dwell in. Okay? And… actually f***ing dumb. So I received a bunch of alerts on my cellphone and whatnot. Okay?”

xQc updates the group and divulges nobody was harmed after some individuals swatted certainly one of his properties

On the two-hour mark of his latest stream, the previous Overwatch professional had a critical dialog along with his group. He mentioned:

“Hear. Yeah, I received to say this. Hear! I hate to be critical about s**t like this, okay? I hate to interrupt the temper and be like critical Andy. ‘Taking issues severely Andy.’ I do not need it to be like critical Andy. Don’t be concerned. It isn’t that huge of a deal. Okay?”

Felix defined why he was distracted throughout a earlier livestream:

“Yesterday, okay, I used to be distracted for like three hours. I used to be like out and in of the stream. I used to be like typing on Discord. F***ing distracted. Distracted, okay? Don’t be concerned, don’t be concerned. All people’s secure. All people’s fantastic. All people’s chill. Okay?”

Timestamp: 02:39:42

xQc then addressed the state of affairs, revealing that a few of his properties had not too long ago been swatted and raided. He said that the homes had been vacant:

“These homes are empty. Okay? No one lives in them. Okay? No one is round these properties. Okay? I do not dwell in them. I am in one other place. It was all of them! Okay? Which is an efficient quantity. It was like a… I am not going to say s**t. Okay?”

He voiced his frustrations and claimed that the incident may have resulted in a random individual being injured:

“It is simply annoying as a result of it could trigger different individuals to get harm, that are not even me or anyone else. You get it? So I do not know what the f**okay is up with the web, okay? That is like swatting a random individual you haven’t any thought about! Okay? You haven’t any thought about! Okay?”

xQc went on to say that he wouldn’t must pay for the injury attributable to the incident however puzzled why individuals swat and raid streamers:

“The locks are going to get redone and reconstructed. Okay? The f***ing all of the injury shall be undone, and I haven’t got to pay for something. Okay? This hurts like no one and may solely harm like really random individuals! Okay? I do not know what the f**okay is improper with you guys! I do not know what the f**okay is improper with you absolute degenerates! Okay? Do not try this! Why are you doing that? Like a random neighbor may’ve gotten harm or shot. Some animal may’ve died like at a random! It was simply silly!”

xQc concluded by describing how the SWAT staff arrived at his empty home in a coordinated method:

“I do not know what’s improper with individuals. Do not try this. Yeah, they simply ship the SWAT staff and f***ing helicopters or no matter on the home that I personal… that I used to dwell in. A bunch of homes that I used to dwell in, or was, or a spot, no matter. Or beneath my title. Simply police confirmed up in a fairly coordinated approach. Why, man? I do not get that s**t.”

Followers react to xQc’s deal with

The response thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit rapidly gained traction, with quite a few group members offering their tackle the streamer getting swatted. Here is what they needed to say:

Other than xQc, fellow Twitch streamer Adin Ross was not too long ago swatted on November 10. Throughout the broadcast, Adin Ross revealed that he knew the identification of the swatter, claiming that it was a “16-year-old child.” 4 days later, Ross was swatted throughout a livestream as soon as once more.

