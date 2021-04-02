real-world evidence solution market is projected to reach the valuation of USD 3,321.7 Million by 2026 with a CAGR of 16.5%

Global Real-World Evidence Solutions market has gained momentum in recent years with a CAGR of 16.5%, in value terms, over the forecast period 2020-2026, and is expected to reach USD 3,321.7 million by 2026. The growth is due to the shift from volume to value-based care, increasing aging population and prevalence of chronic diseases and delays in drug development, and the subsequent increase in development costs. Besides, the real-world data sets are widely adopted by end-users for RWE for various applications such as drug development & approvals, market access & reimbursement/coverage decisions, clinical decision-making, and medical device development & approvals, among others, that helps in the growth of the overall market.

Therapeutic segment contributing major share to drive the real-world evidence solution market.

Based on the therapeutic area, the real-world evidence market is broadly categorized into oncology, immunology, neurology, cardiovascular disease, and other therapeutic areas the oncology segment has been accounted for the largest share of the real-world evidence market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high number of clinical trials conducted for oncology and the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Cancer is the second leading cause of death across the globe, with an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. There is also an increasing personalized medicine and a more precise requirement for oncology, which is expected to further fuel the market growth.

Growth Drivers

Traditionally, Real World Evidence (RWE) has had its place in satisfying post-launch regulatory requirements principally related to drug safety. RWE has since been expanding well beyond its beginnings in pharmacovigilance and has found widespread acceptance for a range of use cases with different healthcare stakeholders, including regulators, Health Technology Assessment (HTA) bodies, payers, and Healthcare Professionals (HCPs). Initial skepticism and uncertainty about the robustness of real-world data, and the analytical methodologies used to derive RWE, have given way to the appreciation by those stakeholders of the value RWE brings in addressing their needs. This expansion has gone hand in hand with the digitization of healthcare combined with innovation in technology and analytics

Healthcare’s shifting focus from volume-based care to prioritizing paying for value will also serve to promote the use of real-world evidence. Such data helps to prove whether medicines deliver the same patient outcomes in everyday clinical practice as was demonstrated in randomized, controlled trials.

Competitive landscape

Key players for Real World Evidence Solutions Market Anthem, Inc., Clinigen Group plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, ICON Public Limited, Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc., UnitedHealth Group, Oracle Corporation, PAREXEL International Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., and other Prominent Players.

Anthem -The company offers and generates consistent and actionable evidence to support decision making while helping to guide fresh initiatives for a range of stakeholders in the healthcare industry through wholly-owned health outcomes research subsidiary, HealthCore, Inc. HealthCore, Inc. operates through three divisions namely, life science companies, government & academia, and payers & providers.

IBM -IBM Watson is a leading provider of innovative cognitive, analytics, security, and cloud technology in comprehensive industry-specific platforms to remove much of the cost and complexity of delivering core business functions. Watson for real-world evidence is a cloud-based solution that allows users to explore, analyze, visualize, and share real-world outcomes on healthcare data from proprietary datasets.

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2026 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa, Latin America. Product/Service Segmentation By Therapeutic Area, By Component, By End User and By Region. Key Players Anthem Inc, Clinigen, Cognizant, IBM, ICON, Quintiles IMS Holdings, United Health Group, Oracle, Parexel, Perkin Elmer.

By value

Market share and forecast

By Therapeutic Area

Cardiovascular

Oncology

Immunology

Others

By Component

Dataset

Clinical Setting Data

Claims Data

Pharmacy

Patient Powered Data

Services

By End User

Medical Devices

Payers

Pharmaceuticals

Providers

By region

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

The objective of the Study:

To estimate and forecast market size of Global Real-World Evidence Solutions market.

To define, describe, forecast, and segment the Real-World Evidence Solutions market based on Therapeutic Area, Component and End User coupled with region.

To forecast the market size of segments with respect to global market.

To analyze the competitive intelligence of players based on company profiles, key player strategies, and game-changing developments such as launches and acquisitions.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape.

To analyze strategic developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D in the market.

