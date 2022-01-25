Real Treatment: The light romantic comedy that broke the Netflix top 10

It premiered in the past few days and has quickly become one of the most viewed films on the streaming platform.

Laura Marano and Mena Massoud are the protagonists.

On January 20th, the romantic comedy The Royal Treatment was released on Netflix. It quickly became one of the movies of the hour on the streaming platform and currently ranks third in the top 10 trends.

It’s been compared to The Princess Diaries and it’s easy to see why. In this story, the protagonist is Izzy (Laura Marano), a New Yorker from the Bronx, of Italian descent, who runs a hair salon with some difficulties.

When Izzy arrives at the site the morning the film begins, she finds that her co-workers accidentally started a fire after plugging in too many appliances. It is she who puts out the fire and has to pay the rent to the greedy landlord.

Despite all the problems, she is a woman of the people who helps her own people and values ​​living a life of humility and solidarity. When the salon gets a call from a man asking to make an appointment at home for an exotic prince traveling through New York, things finally seem to change.

Izzy goes to the luxury hotel where Prince Thomas (Mena Massoud) is staying. He quickly realizes the hair salon choice was a mistake, but Izzy is determined to get the job done anyway.

Not everything would be so easy. The prince quickly realizes that he is not very approachable, as he does not even get up when he sees that a maid has dropped a tea tray. Izzy begins to despise the snobbish figure of royalty from a distant (and fictional) land called Lavania. The protagonist leaves in the middle of work and refuses to serve such a person.

We’re in the world of romantic comedy and of course the two eventually reconcile when Prince Thomas goes to the Bronx to visit Izzy’s salon, apologize and pay for the service. Surprisingly, she hires the salon to do hair and makeup for the prince’s arranged wedding, which is soon to be held in her homeland.

Izzy and two of her colleagues travel to Lavania and spend time at the royal family castle to make all the arrangements. In the end, the two protagonists develop natural chemistry and grow closer – which could complicate the upcoming arranged marriage that the prince’s parents are particularly excited about.

For the rest of the story, watch the hour and 36 minutes of Real Treatment. Directed by Rick Jacobson and written by Holly Hester, the film also has a cast that includes Chelsie Preston Crayford, Grace Bentley-Tsibuah, Elizabeth Hawthorne, Jay Simon and Cameron Rhodes, among others.

