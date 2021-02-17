Real-Time Payments Market Competitive Covid Impact analysis with Growth Forecast Till 2027

Global Real-Time Payments Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Real-Time Payments Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Real-Time Payments from 2021 till 2027.

The real-time payments market is expected to register a CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026). The real-time payments typically focus on low-value retail payment systems (RPS); they differ from real-time gross settlement systems (RTGS) and distributed ledger payment systems. In addition to meeting the demands and expectations, real-time payments have generated interest from the regulators, competition authorities and payment service providers alike.

Inquire for Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592635/real-time-payments-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=Y120

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Real-Time Payments Market: ACI Worldwide, Inc., Fiserv, Inc., Paypal Holdings Inc., Mastercard Inc., FIS Global, VISA Inc., Apple Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends:

Bank Led Operating Organisation is Expected to Experience a Major Market Growth

– The distinguishing factor has been the partnership between private sector enterprises that have developed to help modernize the overall ecosystem in the absence of a centrally mandated plan. Not only do these schemes offer a strong value proposition, but they are also developed to enable interoperability to drive ubiquity. In the case of P2P transfers, the linkages with the bank promote the feeling the security in the users.

– Neither banks nor fin-techs can address the global payment market needs alone. Although fin-techs have proven aptitude for technological development, they often lack the industry expertise, working capital, and established client trust that banks have acquired over decades. It is through partnerships, banks, and fin-techs leveraging each others strengths that payments can be optimized through digitalization.



Competitive Landscape:

– March 2019 – PayPal is cutting down the wait time for users to get access to their cash. PayPal users can now transfer funds instantly to their bank accounts with the introduction of a new feature. The new function is a result of an ongoing partnership with J.P. Morgan Chase that allows the fintech company to access a real-time payments network from The Clearing House.

Browse the Report Description And TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592635/real-time-payments-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=Y120

Influence of the Real-Time Payments Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Real-Time Payments market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Real-Time Payments market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Real-Time Payments market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Real-Time Payments market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Real-Time Payments market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Real-Time Payments Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com