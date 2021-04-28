Real-Time Payments Market 2021 Emerging Demand and Global Opportunities to 2027 – ACI Worldwide, Apple, FIS, Fiserv, Mastercard, PayPal, Temenos, Visa, Wirecard, Worldline

Real-Time Payments Industry Research Report study on Market strategy, Industry share, Growth factors, Revenue, Opportunity, Demand and Forecast. It helps identify each of the prominent hurdle to Growth, apart from identifying the trends of Real-Time Payments market.

RTPs are electronic/digital payment solutions that enable the real-time or immediate clearing of transactions and crediting of funds to the payee’s account and subsequent confirmation to the payer. Convenience along with faster availability of funds and receipt of money transfer offered by these systems are gaining popularity among end-users, as well as service providers.

The market is majorly driven by the rising usage of smartphones across the globe and growing demand for immediacy and quick clearings and settlements of money transfers among consumers and merchants. Additionally, the rising adoption of RTP solutions among e-commerce retailers and retail store owners is estimated to bolster market growth. These solutions deliver benefits, such as faster transaction speed as compared to most other electronic methods, real-time messaging, extensive data exchange, and 24/7/365 availability to merchants and corporate businesses.

The reports cover key developments in the Real-Time Payments market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Real-Time Payments market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Real-Time Payments market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

ACI Worldwide

Apple

FIS

Fiserv

Mastercard

PayPal

Temenos

Visa

Wirecard

Worldline

The “Global Real-Time Payments Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Real-Time Payments market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Real-Time Payments market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Real-Time Payments market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Community Software market is segmented on the basis of nature of payment, component, enterprise size . On the basis of nature of payment, market is segmented as P2P, and P2B and B2P.On the basis of enterprise size, market is segmented as Solution, and services.On the basis of enterprise size, market is segmented as Large Enterprises, and SMEs.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Real-Time Payments market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Real-Time Payments Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Real-Time Payments market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Real-Time Payments market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Real-Time Payments Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Real-Time Payments Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Real-Time Payments Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Real-Time Payments Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

