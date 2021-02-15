Real Estate Rental Market booms USD 2365 Bn by 2028 with CBRE Group, Colliers International, RE/MAX, Marcus and Millichap, HFF

Real Estate Rental Market is expected to reach $2365.93 billion at a CAGR of +8% by the timeline of 2021-28.

Residential rental property refers to homes that are purchased by an investor and inhabited by tenants on a lease or other type of rental agreement.

Commercial property is real estate that is used for business activities. Commercial property usually refers to buildings that house businesses, but can also refer to land used to generate a profit, as well as large residential rental properties.

Real estate investors make money through rental income, appreciation, and profits generated by business activities that depend on the property. The benefits of investing in real estate include passive income, stable cash flow, tax advantages, diversification, and leverage.

With mortgage payments to contend with and a tough competition, you may only be able to profit $200 to $400 per month on a property. That’s $4,800 a year, a far cry from the $50,000 we’re talking about for earning a living. You’d need to own over 10 properties profiting $400 per month in order to reach that target.

Major Players Covered in this Report:

CBRE Group, Colliers International, RE/MAX, Marcus and Millichap, HFF.

Report Consultant announced latest research on growth factors and development of Global Real Estate Rental Market. A detailed study accumulated to offer latest insights about acute features of the Real Estate Rental market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

Market Report Segment: by type

Residential real estate

Commercial real estate

Industrial real estate

Market Report Segment: by regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

The research report of the Real Estate Rental market offers broad analysis about the industry on the basis of different key segments. Moreover, the research report presents a comprehensive analysis about the opportunities, new products, and technological innovations in the market for the players.

This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of Global Real Estate Rental Market. The market opposition is frequently developing greater with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.

