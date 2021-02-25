Real Estate Rental Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – CBRE Group; Colliers International; RE/MAX; Marcus and Millichap

Real Estate Rental Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers, and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Real Estate Rental market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.

The global real estate rental market is expected to grow from $1727.23 billion in 2020 to $1765.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2365.93 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

(Exclusive offer Flat 25%- Use code MIR 25):

Get Free Sample Copy of the Report –

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02252648111/real-estate-rental-global-market-report-2021-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-to-2030-including-1-by-type-residential-buildings-and-dwellings-rental-services-non-residential-buildings-rental-services-mini-warehouses-and-self-storage-units-rental-services-other-rental-services-2-by-mode-online-offline-covering-cbre-group-colliers-international-re-max-marcus-and-millichap-hff/inquiry?Mode=28

Key Vendors:

CBRE Group; Colliers International; RE/MAX; Marcus and Millichap and HFF., request a free sample for a complete list of companies.

Market Overview:

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global real estate rental market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global real estate rental market. Africa was the smallest region in the global real estate rental market.

The real estate rental market consists of sales of real estate rental services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that rent, lease and allow the use of buildings and/or land. The rent of goods or services is governed by a rental agreement or contract between an owner of a product and an end-user where a payment is made by the end-user for the temporary use of the product. The rental agreement is a document used for the occupying of space (either commercial or residential) for a period of time in exchange for monthly rent. The real estate rental market is segmented into residential buildings and dwellings rental services; non-residential buildings rental services; mini warehouses and self-storage units’ rental services; and other rental services.

Real estate agents are increasingly using new technologies such as online listing, video and virtual reality (VR), to provide better services to clients and strengthen the buyer-agent relationship. With advancements in technology, the role of real estate agents is shifting from just an information arbitrator to a local market expert and service provider. Online real estate listing services such as Zillow and realtor.com provide housing database and information on tax and purchase history. Technologies such as video, VR tours and e-signing services also streamline the real estate transactions. For instance, in 2016 Sotheby’s International Realty, a luxury real estate franchisor, began hosting 3D home tours on its listing pages.

Full browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02252648111/real-estate-rental-global-market-report-2021-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-to-2030-including-1-by-type-residential-buildings-and-dwellings-rental-services-non-residential-buildings-rental-services-mini-warehouses-and-self-storage-units-rental-services-other-rental-services-2-by-mode-online-offline-covering-cbre-group-colliers-international-re-max-marcus-and-millichap-hff?Mode=28

Scope:

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Residential Buildings And Dwellings Rental Services; Non-Residential Buildings Rental Services; Mini warehouses And Self-Storage Units Rental Services; Other Rental Services

2) By Mode: Online; Offline

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Real Estate Rental in these regions, from 2015 to 2021(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Real Estate Rental market with an analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of the penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Real Estate Rental market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

Reasons for Buying this Report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

Purchase full Report@:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02252648111?mode=su?Mode=28

Customization of the Report: The report can be further customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional charges will be added for limited additional research.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com