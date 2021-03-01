Real Estate Market Worth $8,662.2 Billion by 2026 | by Property, Business

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Real Estate Market by Property and Business: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” the global real estate market size was valued at $6.8 trillion in 2018, and is projected to reach $8.6 trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, by property, the land segment accrued the largest share in the global market. In addition, the expansion of the industrial infrastructure sector throughout the globe especially in emerging nations such as China and India fuels the demand for real estate.

Real estate is a property, which consists of land or any physical structures, such as buildings, on it. The factors that drive the growth of the real estate market include public–private partnerships, rise in economy, and increase in efforts by the government for infrastructure developments.

Growing public–private partnerships in the different countries such as India and China would continue to fuel the growth of the real estate industry. For example, in December 2017, the Government of India has drafted a new policy on public–private partnerships to offer affordable housing and attract private developers. Similarly, China has adopted the public–private partnerships model, under which private companies will invest in government infrastructure projects.

In addition, growth in construction industry is one of the major contributors to the real estate market. However, slow economic activity after Brexit and volatile economic conditions in Latin America are expected to hinder the market growth.

Global Real Estate Market Segments

By Property

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Land

By Business

Sales

Rental

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Players

American Tower

AvalonBay Communities

Ayala Land Inc.

Gecina

Link REIT

Prologis

Segro

Simon Property Group

Sinar Mas Land

Welltower

