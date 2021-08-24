real art or simple media

Video games: it entertains us on public transport, entertains us online with our friends, tells us real or entirely fictional stories. The place of video games in society has been won, but the question still remains: what is this place? Because if the video game is an art for some gamers, it struggles to get its letters of nobility. According to a 2016 study funded by the Ministry of Culture, only 7% of French people actually consider video games to be a cultural object.

Which leads us to this question: are video games an art? Let’s not forget that the video game world is not limited to a few productions. And if for players of games like Ori and the Blind Forest, Shadow of the Colossus or Zelda Breath of the Wild the question of the artistic aspect of the video game probably does not arise, for players of Candy Crush, for example, the definition of video games as an independent one arises Art can be different. We will therefore question the concepts of art and video games to see if it is possible to combine the two or not.

What is art

Let us first ask ourselves about the concept of art. Arthur Schopenhauer wrote in Die Welt als Wille und als Representation (1819):

The artist lends us his eyes to contemplate the world. Have a certain vision, identify the essence of things that exist outside of all relationships; this is the gift peculiar to genius; To let us benefit from this gift and to give us such a sense of sight, that is the acquired and technical part of art.

Now let’s do a little theoretical analysis and go step by step through the “elements” that could define an art. From an etymological point of view, art comes from the ancient Greek “Teknè”, which means technology, means of production. The arts are generally attributed to two origins. One is historical, the other is more theoretical.

Let’s start with the story. In history, more precisely in Greek mythology, art is often related to the muses. They are 9, daughters of Zeus and represent the first arts: Calliope, Clio, Erato, Euterpe, Melpomene, Polymnie, Terpsichore, Thalie and Uranie.

Since then, the question of art has been conveyed, for example through philosophical questions. And theoretically? Hegel explains the concept of art in the courses Aesthetics or Art Philosophy (early 19th century), in which he divides the arts into 5 main categories. A classification in which the “beautiful” has an important place. We therefore find architecture, sculpture, painting, music and poetry. At the beginning of the 20th century things changed and we ended up with a general classification of the arts. There are 7 of them:

Architecture Sculpture Fine arts (painting, drawing, …) Music Literature Performing arts (theater, dance, pantomime, circus) Cinema

Later, and more or less officially, we will add comics and sometimes video games. From a “generalist” point of view, art is therefore a technique that is placed in the service of creation and that in general has to convey a message, an emotion and serve the “beautiful”. However, it is difficult to define what is “beautiful” because art is so subjective. With these first tenets of art, however, we can already delve more concretely into the concept of video games.

Is Video Games Really an Art?

Since 2006, video games in France have been officially recognized by the Ministry of Culture as a “form of artistic expression” that must be “legally considered as such”. In 2011, the United States Supreme Court also recognized video games as art, and in 2012 the MoMA (Museum of Modern Art) in New York added 14 video games to its collection of works of art. In addition, video games are part of the government-established culture passport.

Hello @LegeLoL, I can confirm that video games are included in the #PassCulture offer as I promised! Video games are an art so there is room for it.

1st February 2019

Long before the 2000s, we tried to justify the artistic aspect of video games by saying that they consisted of other genres. As if he had gained this dimension thanks to others and not through his own characteristics. Where instruments and sounds transform the artistic dimension of the music, the scenario and the images into that of the cinema and the movements, of the dance, what could be THE great specialty of the video game? Indeed, it takes one to differentiate yourself from the other types of art we just mentioned.

The answer that comes “naturally” is obviously the gameplay: this technical aspect (we come back to the “teknè” already mentioned) is the peculiarity of the video game, which means that the player is really active and not passive before the game is the work. However, despite this recognition of video games as an art, the question continues to be shared. For some, video games are just one medium among many and not an art in themselves.

Are video games just a medium?

Unofficially, the video game continues to share its potential artistic qualities. It’s a medium that arrived late and that is sometimes consumed as a product rather than an art form. Where a film or a painting is often created out of the desire to create, the video game is commissioned by a publisher. The economic aspect takes precedence over the artistic approach, which harms video games. By withdrawing its artistic legitimacy, it becomes a means of creation and not a creation of its own.

We can also point a finger at the confusion that sometimes reigns in the world of video games. Between mobile games, consoles, PC, FPS, puzzle games, competitive games … It’s getting difficult to give video games a real definition. There are also divergent views within these categories. If video games are an art for many people, it is far from being an art for others, largely because of the different forms they take.

On our part, we would be curious whether you consider video games to be an art form or not. We’ll let you respond to our survey and through our comments section. And if you like this type of file, you can check out the previous “Want esport to be a sport?” File.