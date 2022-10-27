“Ready to start again” – JakenBakeLIVE returns to hosting IRL streams in Japan after a 2.5 year hiatus

On October 27, Twitch streamer Jake “JakenBakeLIVE” returned to internet hosting IRL broadcasts in Japan after a 2.5 yr hiatus. JakenBakeLIVE recalled the earlier time he livestreamed from Japan, throughout the outbreak of COVID-19 within the early months of 2020. He remarked that the “future was very unsure” on the time.

He then rallied himself in addition to his viewers by stating that he was now “prepared to begin once more.” The IRL Twitch star exclaimed:

“Two and a half years later, the very same spot, all of it ended. Prepared to begin once more. You have been right here!”

JakenBakeLIVE returns to Japan and recounts the earlier time he IRL livestreamed from the nation

Jake stunned the streaming group on October 27 by internet hosting his signature Tokyo, Japan-based IRL livestream.

Earlier than commencing his debut broadcast within the nation, the American web persona recalled his March 17, 2020 livestream when the pandemic struck. He said:

“Two and a half lengthy years in the past, the stream ended from this precise location. Shibuya Crossing. One fateful night time. March 17, 2020. COVID was breaking out. The longer term was very unsure, what we might do with our streams. And right here we’re!”

(Timestamp: 00:10:44)

JakenBakeLIVE revealed that he had returned to the identical spot the place the final Tokyo livestream ended. He added that he was now prepared to start his Japan adventures once more.

The 32-year-old welcomed outdated and new viewers:

“It has been a very long time. It has been two and a half years. Welcome to the stream. Outdated, new. COVID time viewers, wherever you is likely to be coming from. Possibly you have heard about me from someplace. I do not know what you heard. But it surely’s not going to occur.”

JakenBakeLIVE additionally talked about that returning to the Asian nation felt “magical and surreal.” He revealed that he can be spending two months in Japan and had “a variety of enjoyable stuff” deliberate for his group:

“It has been a very long time. It feels magical to be again. It feels surreal. My coronary heart is pumping with adrenalin, and it is pumping with pleasure. It is pumping with nervousness. All kinds of feelings that I am unable to clarify. Welcome to Japan, guys! Hope you’ve got a enjoyable time. We’re right here for about two months. I hope we journey all through Japan. Have a variety of enjoyable stuff to plan for you guys. See some cool folks, outdated and new associates.”

Followers react to JakenBakeLIVE returning to Japan

The Twitch clip was posted to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and quite a few streaming group members offered their takes. This is what they needed to say:

JakenBakeLIVE is likely one of the hottest IRL content material creators on Twitch. He started livestreaming in 2017 and has since gone on to amass greater than 628k followers on his channel.

Other than spending greater than 5,300 hours within the Simply Chatting class, Jake has performed a number of fashionable titles equivalent to World of Warcraft, Valorant, Apex Legends, and Rust on stream.

