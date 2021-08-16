Ready to Eat (RTE) Food Market Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Ready to Eat (RTE) Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global ready to eat (RTE) food market reached a value of US$ 162 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Ready-to-eat (RTE) food refers to processed and packaged food items that require minimal or no further preparation. The ingredients used in these food products are cooked, processed, frozen, and then packed into containers for direct consumption later. Meat products, powder mixes, desserts, dairy products, shelf-stable foods, baked goods, cheese, etc., are some common ready-to-eat variants. They are rich in flavors, antioxidants, extracts, preservatives, sweeteners, and acids. Ready-to-eat food products offer convenience, reduce meal preparation time, provide longer shelf-life, and allow minimal wastage and spoilage.

The elevating levels of urbanization, along with the hectic consumer work schedules and sedentary lifestyles, are primarily driving the market for RTE food products. Additionally, the rising working women population and the improving consumer living standards are also propelling the product demand on a global level. Moreover, the growing number of quick-service restaurants (QSRs), along with the emerging café culture, is further augmenting the demand for RTE food products that require minimal preparation time and allow faster customer service. Besides this, the emergence of numerous innovative product variants, such as gluten-free, vegan, organic, and lactose-free RTE food items, will continue to drive the global market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global ready to eat (RTE) food market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the ready to eat (RTE) food market on the basis of product type, packaging type, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Meat/Poultry Based

Cereal Based

Fruits/Vegetable Based

Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Canned

Frozen/Chilled

Retort

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Food Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

