Ready to Eat Food Market Research Insights, Latest Trends, Major Players Profile, Size Estimation, COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends By 2026

Global Ready to Eat Food Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 114,387.81 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 219,693.73 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of plant protein amid rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Nomad Foods Ltd., Bakkavor Foods Ltd., General Mills Inc., McCain Foods., Premier Foods Group Ltd., 2 Sisters Food Group., Greencore Group Plc., Orkla ASA, ConAgra Foods Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Birds Eye Ltd., Findus Group Ltd., ITC Limited, Nestle, Conagra Brands, Inc., Unilever, The Kraft Heinz Company., CSC Brand LP., Hormel Foods Corporation., Tyson Foods, Inc., Fleury Michon, Grupo Herdez Food Services, Greencore Group plc

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product Meat/Poultry Products Cereal Based Products Vegetable Based Products Others

By Packaging Canned Frozen or Chilled Retort Others

By Distribution Channel Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience/Departmental Store Specialty Store Online Store Others



Succinct Description of the Market:

Ready to eat food is plant and animal derived food that is initially washed, then cooked after which it is frozen and processed to be consumed after heating directly. This process saves energy and time of consumers. People now prefer to eat nutritional small quantity of ready to eat food instead of traditional large meals due to their busy lifestyle.

Market Drivers:

Rapid urbanization and high disposable income is expected to drive the market growth

Lack of time to cook at home due to busy schedules is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Poor sensory properties of ready-to-eat food is expected to restrain the market growth

Rising health consciousness among the consumers is also expected to restrain the market growth

The Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In Ready to Eat Food Market Report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ready to Eat Food are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

In September 2018, Bakkavor Foods Ltd. acquired Haydens Bakery Ltd (U.K.). This helped the company expand its dessert portfolio and extend it’s in store bakery offer.

In July 2018, Nomad Foods completed the acquisition of Aunt Bessie Limited(U.K.) from William Jackson & Son Limited(U.K.).This acquisition will help the company further develops its portfolio in the UK with strong brand positioning and market leadership in frozen roast potatoes and frozen Yorkshire puddings.

