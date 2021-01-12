Ready to Eat Food Market In-Depth Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Nomad Foods Ltd., Bakkavor Foods Ltd., General Mills Inc., McCain Foods

Few of the major competitors currently working in the ready to eat food market are Nomad Foods Ltd., Bakkavor Foods Ltd., General Mills Inc., McCain Foods., Premier Foods Group Ltd., 2 Sisters Food Group., Greencore Group Plc., Orkla ASA, ConAgra Foods Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Birds Eye Ltd., Findus Group Ltd., ITC Limited, Nestle, Conagra Brands, Inc., Unilever, The Kraft Heinz Company., CSC Brand LP., Hormel Foods Corporation., Tyson Foods, Inc., Fleury Michon, Grupo Herdez Food Services, Greencore Group plc

Global Ready to Eat Food Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 114,387.81 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 219,693.73 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of plant protein amid rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

Ready to eat food is plant and animal derived food that is initially washed, then cooked after which it is frozen and processed to be consumed after heating directly. This process saves energy and time of consumers. People now prefer to eat nutritional small quantity of ready to eat food instead of traditional large meals due to their busy lifestyle.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rapid urbanization and high disposable income is expected to drive the market growth

Lack of time to cook at home due to busy schedules is also expected to drive the market growth

Poor sensory properties of ready-to-eat food is expected to restrain the market growth

Rising health consciousness among the consumers is also expected to restrain the market growth

By Product (Meat/Poultry Products, Cereal Based Products, Vegetable Based Products, Others),

Packaging (Canned, Frozen or Chilled, Retort, Others),

Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience/Departmental Store, Specialty Store, Online Store, Others)

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Bakkavor Foods Ltd. acquired Haydens Bakery Ltd (U.K.). This helped the company expand its dessert portfolio and extend it’s in store bakery offer.

In July 2018, Nomad Foods completed the acquisition of Aunt Bessie Limited(U.K.) from William Jackson & Son Limited(U.K.).This acquisition will help the company further develops its portfolio in the UK with strong brand positioning and market leadership in frozen roast potatoes and frozen Yorkshire puddings.

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Ready to Eat Food market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Ready to Eat Food market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Ready to Eat Food market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

