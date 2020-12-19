Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market with Rising Demand and Huge Application Potential from FMCG Industry by 2027 | Top Players- Inter IKEA Systems B.V.; Sauder Woodworking Co.; Bush Industries, Inc

Top Key Players Included in This Report: Inter IKEA Systems B.V.; Sauder Woodworking Co.; Bush Industries, Inc; Whalen Furniture Manufacturing.; LEICHT KÜCHEN AG.; South Shore Industries Limited; Dorel Industries Inc.; Flexsteel Industries, Inc.; Simplicity Sofas.; PREPAC MANUFACTURING LTD.; Venture Horizon Inc.; Nolte FZE.; Tvilum A/S; Alno Group; Walker Edison Furniture Company, LLC; Dash Square; Fabritec; Whalen Furniture Manufacturing; Homestar Corporation; Bourne Industries; AWA Kitchen Cabinets; Dorel Industries Inc.; One Way Furniture, Inc.; among other domestic and global players.

For the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, the ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market is projected to expand at a rate of 5.90%. The ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market report analyses the growth that is currently rising as customer preferences move to versatile furniture for market growth. Owing to its simple installation, less space in small apartments, ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture is often referred to as package furniture, flat-pack, and knock-down. In addition, growing popularity is encouraging manufacturers to develop these items for a customised purpose in furnishing.

The increasing popularity of high rise buildings, rising trends to shift in new places for jobs and business purposes, growing preferences towards customized products, increasing prevalence of online sales channel are some of the major as well as vital factors which will likely to augment the growth of the ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market in the projected timeframe of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing adoption of the product due to its durability and high quality along with increasing demand of furniture and less availability of wood which will further contribute by generating immense opportunities that will led to the growth of the ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market in the above mentioned projected timeframe.

Easy availability of counterfeit products along with volatility in the process of raw material which will likely to impede the growth of the ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market in the above mentioned projected timeframe. Growing number of complexities available with the assembling of furniture which will become the biggest and foremost challenge for the growth of the market.

Conducts Overall READY TO ASSEMBLE (RTA) FURNITURE Market Segmentation:

By Product (Tables, Chairs and Sofas, Storage, Beds, Other Products),

Distribution Channel (Specialty Retailers, Flagship Stores, Home Centers, Online, Designers, Other Distribution Channels),

End-User (Residential, Commercial), Material (Wood, Glass, Steel, Others)

The countries covered in the ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Germany dominates the Europe ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market due to the growing importance of the portable as well as flexible furniture along with adoption of advanced material, devices and surface. China, and India region is expected to hold the largest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific assemble (RTA) furniture market due to the growth of the real estate sector along with rising preferences of the millennials towards customization and space saving features in the region.

