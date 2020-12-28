Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2020 – 2026

“

According to Our Research Analyst,the global Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) market was valued at 394.4 billion USD in 2017 and will reach 624.8 billion USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.92% during 2017-2025.

This report studies the Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) market; Ready Mix Concrete is a ready-to-use material which is a mixture of Cement, Sand, Aggregate and Water. RMC is a type of Concrete which is mixed in a batching plant according to the specification of the customer and delivered to the site by the use of transit mixer as it is away from the construction site.

There are three kinds productions constituting the Ready Mix Concrete, which are Transit Mixed Concrete, Shrink Mixed Concrete and Central Mixed Concrete. Central Mixed Concrete is important in the Ready Mix Concrete, with a production market share more than 39.4% in 2017.

Ready Mix Concrete used in industry including Residential Use, Commercial Use, Infrastructure Use and Industrial Use. Report data showed that more than 33.4% of the Ready Mix Concrete market demand in Residential Use in 2017.

China was the largest Production of Ready Mix Concrete, with a Production market share nearly 33.7% in 2017.

Currently, there are so many producing companies in the world. The main market players are LafargeHolcim, Cemex, HeidelbergCement, China National Building Material Company Limited, CRH Plc, China West Construction Group Co., Ltd, US Concrete, Buzzi Unicem, Siam Cement Group, Votorantim, BBMG Corporation, China Resources Cement Limited, Cimpor, Shanghai Construction Group (SCG) etcs.

With 7 bolt-on acquisitions in 2019, the latest one in October in the UK, the LafargeHolcim company continues growing as outlined in Strategy 2022 –Building for Growth.

The report provides a brief overview of the market by examining different definitions and different segments of the company. Nevertheless, the applications of enterprise structure and chain are provided by an intensive statistical research perspective. In addition, the main strategic activities in the Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) market started with key players, which include product improvement, mergers and acquisitions, associations, and so on which is part of this report.

The most important manufacturers covered in this report:

LafargeHolcim

Cemex

HeidelbergCement

China National Building Material Company Limited

CRH Plc

China West Construction Group Co., Ltd

US Concrete

Buzzi Unicem

Siam Cement Group

Votorantim

BBMG Corporation

China Resources Cement Limited

Cimpor

Shanghai Construction Group (SCG)

The Important Types of this industry are:

Transit Mixed Concrete

Shrink Mixed Concrete

Central Mixed Concrete

The Important Applications of this industry are:

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Infrastructure Use

Industrial Use

The Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) market report presents a five-year trend study, as in the baseline review and the previous year’s review, which shows the size, market volume, and market share for key areas. Moreover, the market Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) has been fragmented in areas of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world (ROW).

Furthermore, the Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) market includes a section for the portfolio of items, which steals production, income, price, and market share, and growth rate based on the diversification of items. It also looks at the volume of sales, the industry-wide share, and the application/end-customer-based development rate for each application. The product improvement also integrates SWOT and PEST analysis to understand the regional market of the article division.

The report provides information on the Ready Mix Concrete (RMC)-industry distribution by type, application, and location. The report presents development approaches and plans, government directives, manufacturing procedures, and cost structure. It also addresses specialized information, manufacturing plant analysis, and raw material source analysis of the market, while clarifying which item has the most outstanding entry, net revenue, and R&D status.

A quick look at the table of contents:

Part 1 – Snapshot of the market: Market Definition, Specifications, and Classification of Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) market, Features, Scope, and Applications.

Part 2 – Analysis of Product Costs and Prices: The Structure of Manufacturing Cost, Cost of Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Structure of Industrial chain.

Part 3 – Market Demand and Supply Analysis: Commercial Production, Capacity and Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Part 4- Forces that keep the marketplace going

Part 5 and 6- Analysis of Regional Market: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India

Part 7 and 8 – Modern structure

Part 9 – Analysis of Market Trend, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend according to Product Kind

Part 10­­- Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) Trading channel, merchants, brokers, suppliers, Research Findings and Conclusion, informative supplement and information source.

