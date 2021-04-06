Reactive Diluents – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)

The Reactive Diluents market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Reactive Diluents companies during the forecast period.

The aliphatic type is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume. The growth in the use of aliphatic reactive diluents is due to their wide use in almost all the end-use industries. Moreover, low raw material cost and easy production process also fuels the demand for aliphatic reactive diluents, globally.The paints & coatings segment is projected to be the largest application segment of reactive diluents during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume, owing to the rapid urbanization and growing population. This is also mainly due to the number of projects being commissioned and tendered in various emerging countries.

Reactive diluents are substances which reduce the viscosity of a lacquer for processing and become part of the lacquer during its subsequent curing via copolymerization. Diluents (or thinners) are usually added to lacquers to reduce their viscosity (they are used to adjust the rheology).

Prime Competitors

The leading companies in the Reactive Diluents market cover

Bluestar Wuxi Petrochemical

DIC Corporation

Adeka

IPOX Chemicals

Arkema

Hexion

Cargill

King Industries

Evonik

Leuna-Harze

Atul Chemicals

Kukdo Chemicals

Royce

Olin

EMS-Griltech

Sachem

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo

Cardolite

Huntsman

Hubei Phoenix Chemical Company

Application Segmentation

Paints & Coatings

Composites

Adhesives

Others

By Type:

Aliphatic

Aromatic

Cycloaliphatic

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Reactive Diluents Market

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Reactive Diluents Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Reactive Diluents Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Reactive Diluents Market in Major Countries

7 North America Reactive Diluents Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Reactive Diluents Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Reactive Diluents Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Reactive Diluents Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

Regional Segment Analysis

The report focuses on detailed analysis of major regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Target Audience for this Report

– Reactive Diluents manufacturers

– Reactive Diluents traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Reactive Diluents industry associations

– Product managers, Reactive Diluents industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

– Research & Clinical Laboratories

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

