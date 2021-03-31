Reach Trucks Market Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2021–2026 | By Type, Share

The global reach trucks market size was valued at $2,583.8 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $4,085.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, based on load capacity, the less than or equal to 2000 kg segment accrued the largest share in the reach trucks market.

Growth in less than or equal to 2000 kg segment is due to rising demand for durable material handling equipment over traditional material handling equipment. In addition, expansion of the logistics industry throughout the globe, especially in emerging nations such as China and India drives the reach trucks market growth. Moreover, reach trucks are popular owing to their advantageous features such as high load capacity, versatility, and flexibility. Thus, such advantageous features are expected to fuel the demand for reach trucks market in the coming years.

Major Key Players of the Reach Trucks Market are:

Combilift Material Handling Solutions, Crown Equipment Corporation, Doosan Corporation, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, Hangcha Group Co., Ltd, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, Jungheinrich AG, KION Group AG, Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd, and Toyota Industries Corporation.

In 2018, on the basis of end-user, the retail & wholesale segment garnered a significant market share, owing to the expansion of the e-commerce sector in developing regions. In addition, logistics and food & beverages segments are expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. In terms of region, Asia-Pacific and Europe collectively contributed around 74.8% of the total share in the global reach trucks market in 2018.

Global Reach Trucks Market Segments:

By Load Capacity

Less than or equal to 2000 kg

More than 2000 kg

By End User

Retail & Wholesale

Logistics

Automobile

Food & Beverages

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Reach Trucks consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Reach Trucks market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Reach Trucks manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Reach Trucks with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, Reach Trucks market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the Reach Trucks market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the Reach Trucks market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.

In the end, Reach Trucks industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

