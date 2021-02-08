Reach Trucks Market Forecast to 2027 – Caterpillar Inc., Crown Equipment Corporation, Doosan Corporation, Hangcha Group Co., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Jungheinrich AG, KION Group AG, Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks, STILL GmbH, Toyota Industries Corporation

Reach trucks are the stacking trucks that are specially used for material-handling operations such as storing and retrieving pallets in racks. Reach trucks offer safety and maneuverability in the hardest working conditions, thereby, increasing the use of this truck to provide safe and efficient material handling operation is anticipating in the growth of the reach trucks market. Furthermore, the rising demand for automation across the industries, tremendous growth in the e-commerce sector is resulting in the rising number of warehouses, transportation stores, and logistics. This factor is likely to propel the demand for the reach trucks market.

The rising adoption of compact material handling equipment due to their easier movability, maintenance, and high performance as compared to heavy machinery. This, in turn, booming the demand for the reach trucks market during the forecast period. Moreover, the wide range of application of these trucks in various places such as shop floors, transportation hubs, warehouses, logistics, and manufacturing industries, is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the market player of reach trucks market in the coming years.

Some of the key players in this market include Caterpillar Inc., Crown Equipment Corporation, Doosan Corporation, Hangcha Group Co., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Jungheinrich AG, KION Group AG, Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks, STILL GmbH, Toyota Industries Corporation

