Re-tread Tires Market Competitive Landscape, Driving Factors and Challenges Analysis 2030

Re-treading is a re-manufacturing process through which old and worn-out tire treads are replaced by new ones. Re-tread tires and tire re-treading are nature friendly solutions and are helpful from different managing bodies empowering the utilization of re-tread tires. Re-treading of tires comes at almost 40% less than the original new tires. The cost viability offered by re-tread tires is one of the essential factorsfueling the demand of market. Moreover, re-tread tires are environment-friendly product solution and witnessing support from various government bodies, which influences and spread awareness about the use of re-tread tires.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

MICHELIN, Bridgestone, Continental, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER and MARANGONI.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

The significant factors impacting the growth of re-tread tires market are increase in average vehicle age and increasing demand for special harvesting equipment. However, customer satisfaction and awareness among people is expected to hinder the growth of the re-tread tires market. On the other hand, high-cost benefits from the re-treading of old and worn-out tires will open up new opportunities for the new manufacturers and results in having a positive impact on the growth of re-tread tires market.

Increase in average vehicle age

Improvements in materials and technologies used for automotive manufacturing has increased the average operational age of vehicles. Which, in turn, is driving the demand for Re-tread Tires. As a result of increasing vehicle age, there is growing demand for replacement and maintenance. Which, in turn, is driving the market for re-tread tires.

Increase in demand for special harvesting equipment

Applications of wood range from complex housing structures to the simple writing paper has increased the demand for different kinds of wood timber. Equipment generally use re-tread tires, which are customized in mold cures to provide efficient operational advantage. Thus, with the growth of the forestry and timber harvesting equipment, the market of re-tread tires will also grow substantially during the forecast period.