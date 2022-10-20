Raven of the Inner Palace English dub release date announced by Crunchyroll

Key visible for the Raven of the Inside Palace anime. Pic credit score: Bandai Namco Footage

The Raven of the Inside Palace English dub launch date is October 22, 2022, within the Winter 2022 anime season. You may watch the English dub on Crunchyroll.

The subbed model of the anime is presently airing in Japan on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, Kansai TV, and AT-X.

Crunchyroll has additionally introduced the Raven of the Inside Palace English dub solid and crew.

Raven of the Inside Palace solid and crew

The principle Raven of the Inside Palace English solid consists of:

Alexis Tipton (Kaguya in Kaguya-sama: Love is Battle) as Shouxue

Christopher Wehkamp (Ruijerd in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation) as Gaojun

Bryn Apprill (Kei Karuizawa in Classroom of the Elite) as Jiujiu

Stephanie Younger (Nico Robin in One Piece) as Axiu

Anastasia Muñoz (Narberal Gamma in Overlord) as Qiurong

Lee George (Ikuya Kirishima in Free! Dive to the Future) as Wei Qing

Molly Searcy (Akame in Akame ga Kill!) as Xie Fei

Monica Rial (Asirpa in Golden Kamuy) as Xing-Xing

Michael Stimac as Yun Yongde

Linda Leonard as Empress Dowager

Reshel Mae as Gaojun (Younger)

Hannah Alyea (Aoi Inuyama in Laid-Again Camp) as Yingnu (Ghost)

Further Voices — Mike Haimoto, Emi Lo, Caitlin Glass, Meg McClain, Kara Edwards, Casey Casper, Jack Reeder, Michael Stimac, Tyson Rinehart, Tristan Bonner, Alex Mai, Spencer Liles, Jim Foronda, Reshel Mae

The principle English crew consists of:

ADR Director — Jerry Jewell

Assistant ADR Director — Jill Harris

ADR Engineers — Jeremy Woods, Kim Morton, Matt Grounds, Jose Sandoval

ADR Script Supervisor — Bonny Clinkenbeard

ADR Script Author — Alex Mai

ADR Prep — Olivia Harris

Extra about Raven of the Inside Palace

Raven of the Inside Palace anime, recognized in Japan as Kokyu no Karasu, relies on the sunshine novel sequence of the identical identify written by Koko Shirakawa and illustrated by Ayuko.

Shueisha has revealed the sunshine novels beneath their Shueisha Orange Bunko imprint. The sequence consists of a complete of seven volumes.

At Anime Expo 2022, Seven Seas Leisure introduced that that they had licensed the Kokyu no Karasu mild novels for English publication in North America. They’ll launch the primary quantity on February 14, 2023.

The anime adaptation was first introduced in December 2021. In August and September 2022, the anime launched its first and second trailers.

The OP theme music of Raven of the Inside Palace is — “MYSTERIOUS” by Queen Bee. And the ED theme music of Raven of the Inside Palace is — “Natsu no Yuki” (“Summer time Snow”) by krage.

For extra data on the sequence, take a look at the official Kokyu no Karasu anime web site.