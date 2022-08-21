Key visible for the upcoming anime Raven of the Interior Palace. Pic credit score: @natalie.mu

The Raven of the Interior Palace anime launch date is on October 1, 2022. The TV present shall be aired by the Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 channels in Japan, and in addition air on Kansai TV.

On August 20, 2022, a brand new trailer, further solid, and a key visible have been revealed for the upcoming anime adaptation of Koko Shirakawa’s mild novel collection Raven of the Interior Palace (Kokyu no Karasu). The announcement was made throughout a live-streamed particular tv program, which aired on the Nico Nico Dwell Broadcast channel in Japan, and in addition on their official YouTube channel and Twitter accounts.

You may see the brand new full-sized key visible right here:

On September 24, 2022, a part of the primary episode shall be screened throughout Aniplex’s On-line Fest 2022. Voice actress, Saku Mizuno, who’s taking part in the lead heroine within the anime will seem on the occasion.

You may watch the trailer for Raven of the Interior Palace on Aniplex’s official YouTube channel right here:

Trailer for Raven of the Interior Palace.

What’s the plot of Raven of the Interior Palace?

The story facilities on a mysterious concubine named Uki. Though Uki lives within the harem chambers on the palace the Emperor has by no means requested her presence. Rumors about Uki unfold like wildfire all through the palace. A number of the folks, who work on the palace, say they see Uki seem to them as an older lady, some a good looking younger lady, and others a baby.

However the rumors don’t finish there. Individuals within the palace additionally consider that Uki is a strong sorceress that’s able to inflicting horrible curses, however on the identical time others go to her for her distinctive expertise in having the ability to discover misplaced objects.

Sooner or later, the Emperor, who has ignored her till now, goes to Uki to request her assist in discovering one thing. When their paths cross they usually lastly meet face-to-face that’s when issues change. The Emperor is shocked by Uki’s magnificence and she or he in flip is shocked by the Emperor’s gentleness and type coronary heart. Will love blossom between these two who’re already purported to be lovers?

Who’re the Raven of the Interior Palace solid members?

Raven of the Interior Palace solid members embrace:

Nobunaga Shimazaki – Onkei (an eunuch who serves the royal household and is Uki’s bodyguard)

Nobuhiko Okamoto – Tankai (high-ranking eunuch who’s an data dealer)

Saku Mizuno – Jusetsu Ryo (Also referred to as Uki, is an imperial concubine)

Masaaki Mizunaka – Koshun Ka

Taku Yashiro – Eisei

Marika Kono – Jiu Jiu

The place can I learn the sunshine novel collection?

Raven of the Interior Palace (Kokyo no Karasu) is a Japanese mild novel collection written by Koko Shirakawa and illustrated by Ayuko. Ayuko can be recognized for having illustrated the manga adaptation of the sunshine novel collection The Earl and the Fairy. Since April 2018, Shueisha has printed seven volumes underneath their Shueisha Orange Bunko imprint.

Seven Seas Leisure has licensed the English model of the sunshine novel collection for launch in North America subsequent yr 2023. Seven Seas Leisure made this announcement in the course of the Anime Expo 2022.

Who’re the members of the manufacturing workforce?

Raven of the Interior Palace manufacturing workforce members embrace:

Director – Chizuru Miyawaki (Gintama, Gintama: The Ultimate)

Animation – Bandai Namco Footage

Scriptwriter – Satomi Ooshima (Fortune Favors Girl Nikuko)

Character design – Shinji Takeuchi (Fairy Tail, Gintama)

Music composer – Asami Tachibana (DARLING within the FRANXX, Haikyu!!, Moriarty the Patriot)

Are you wanting ahead to the anime Raven of the Interior Palace? Tell us within the remark part under!