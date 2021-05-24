Rare Earth Metal Market – Forthcoming Developments, Business Opportunities & Investments and Forecast to 2027 – Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd.; Alkane Resources Ltd; ARAFURA RESOURCES

Rare Earth Metal Market – Forthcoming Developments, Business Opportunities & Investments and Forecast to 2027 – Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd.; Alkane Resources Ltd; ARAFURA RESOURCES

Global rare earth metal market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 17.49 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high industrial growth being experienced from various end-use industries.

Detailed and comprehensive market study provided in the trustworthy Rare Earth Metal Market report offers the current and forthcoming opportunities to shed light on the future market investment. The persuasive marketing report helps define commerce strategies to the businesses of small, medium as well as large size. For in depth understanding of market and competitive landscape, this market research report serves a lot of parameters and detailed data about Rare Earth Metal Market. The wide-ranging Global Rare Earth Metal Industry report has estimations of CAGR values which are very important for businesses in deciding upon the investment value over the time period.

Market Definition: Global Rare Earth Metal Market

Rare earth metals (REM), also known as rare earth elements (REE) are the collection of seventeen chemical elements in the environment. The term rare is given to them not due to the lack of abundance of these elements, rather their presence in the earth’s surface, they are quite difficult to explore as they are dispersed and not concentrated to a particular location.

Market Drivers:

High levels of demand associated with the compounds due to their large range of applications; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Growth in the levels of demand due to a renewed focus on clean energy and the usage of these metals in various applications associated with the development of clean energy; this factor is expected to propel the market growth

Growing emergence of technologies in various industries resulting in increasing areas of applications for these metals is expected to boost the growth of the market

Get a Sample Report (including 350 Pages PDF, Charts, Infographics and Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-rare-earth-metal-market&utm_source=SP

The Rare Earth Metal Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Rare Earth Metal Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Rare Earth Metal Market.

Top Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global rare earth metal market are Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd.; Alkane Resources Ltd; ARAFURA RESOURCES; Lynas Corporation Ltd; Avalon Rare Metals; Canada Rare Earth Corporation; IREL(INDIA) LIMITED; Greenland Minerals Ltd.; Iluka Resources Limited; Northern Minerals Limited; Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd; NEO; Rare Element Resources Ltd.; Krakatoa Resources Limited; JIANG XI SOUTH RARE EARTH HI-TECH CO,.LTD and China Rare Earth Holdings Limited among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Government of Malaysia announced that they had extended the operating licenses for processing plant owned and operated by Lynas Corporation Ltd for a duration of six months with a few modifications and conditions, pertaining to finding a suitable location for disposing the radioactive wastes. The licensing also requires the company to present the authorities with a plan for establishing a cracking and leaching facility outside their geographical regions

In June 2019, Krakatoa Resources Limited announced that they had acquired the rights for rare earth project in Western Australia. The project known as Mt. Clere Rare Earth Project is located in Perth and consists of multiple targets, including rare earth elements. The project is spread across an area of 403km2, was acquired with the help of a direct licensing application

Get Table of Contents with Charts, Figures & Tables @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-rare-earth-metal-market&utm_source=SP

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Rare Earth Metal’ industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Rare Earth Metal’ market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading Market players that will shape and impact the Global Rare Earth Metal’ Market most. The data analysis present in the Rare Earth Metal’ Market report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key Market drivers or retainers on Rare Earth Metal’ Market business.

Global Rare Earth Metal Market Scope and Market Size

By Applications

Permanent Magnets

Catalysts

Glass Polishing

Phosphors

Ceramics

Colorants

Metallurgy

Optical Instruments

Glass Additives

Others

By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Distributor

Based on regions, the Rare Earth Metal Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-rare-earth-metal-market&utm_source=SP

The report covers major aspects:

Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Rare Earth Metal Market trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analysed for Market estimation and forecasting.

The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential.

The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Rare Earth Metal Market growth.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Rare Earth Metal Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Rare Earth Metal Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Rare Earth Metal Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Analytical Standards

Chapter 4: Presenting Rare Earth Metal Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Rare Earth Metal Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Customization of the Report:

Data Bridge Market Research also provides customization options to tailor the reports as per client requirements. This report can be personalized to cater to your research needs. Feel free to get in touch with our sales team, who will ensure that you get a report as per your needs.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com