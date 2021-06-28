Rare Earth Market Opportunity, Challenge, Drivers, Restraint, Trend, Demand and Global Business Growth by 2027| Reht, Cmreltd, Shenghe Resource, Rising Nonferrous Metals Co.
Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global Rare Earth market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Rare Earth industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Rare Earth production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Leading players of the global Rare Earth market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Rare Earth market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Rare Earth market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Rare Earth market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Rare Earth Market Research Report: Reht, Cmreltd, Shenghe Resource, Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd, SUNLUX RARE METALS CO.,LTD., Grirem Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd., Jxgqd, Scjtxt, Tungsten Corporation,Ltd.
Global Rare Earth Market Segmentation by Product: Rare Earth Oxide, Rare Earth Salts, Rare Earth Metals
Global Rare Earth Market Segmentation by Application: Metallurgy, Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Materials, Catalytic Material, Hydrogen Storage Materials, Others
Under the segmentation section, the report shows how leading segments are increasing their share of the global Rare Earth industry with the help of key supporting factors. Both application and product segments of the global Rare Earth industry are comprehensively researched about by the analysts. Players can use this analysis to select specific segments to focus on in the next few years and plan effective strategies to gain maximum growth. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate share, CAGR, and size forecasts for different product and application segments of the global Rare Earth industry.
As part of regional analysis, the report throws light on high-growth regions and factors strengthening their growth in the global Rare Earth industry. Each important region and country is deeply looked into to identify lucrative growth opportunities available across the globe. The regional analysis will help players to expand their footprint, increase their knowledge of specific regulatory scenarios in important countries, and explore new opportunities in different regions.
Few of the Questions Answered through the Report
(1) How will the global Rare Earth market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Rare Earth market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Rare Earth market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Rare Earth market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Rare Earth market growth and competition?
Table od Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rare Earth Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Rare Earth Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Rare Earth Oxide
1.2.3 Rare Earth Salts
1.2.4 Rare Earth Metals
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rare Earth Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Metallurgy
1.3.3 Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Materials
1.3.4 Catalytic Material
1.3.5 Hydrogen Storage Materials
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Rare Earth Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Rare Earth Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Rare Earth Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Rare Earth, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Rare Earth Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Rare Earth Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Rare Earth Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Rare Earth Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Rare Earth Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Rare Earth Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Rare Earth Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Rare Earth Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Rare Earth Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Rare Earth Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Rare Earth Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Rare Earth Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Rare Earth Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Rare Earth Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Rare Earth Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rare Earth Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Rare Earth Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Rare Earth Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Rare Earth Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Rare Earth Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Rare Earth Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Rare Earth Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Rare Earth Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Rare Earth Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Rare Earth Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Rare Earth Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Rare Earth Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Rare Earth Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Rare Earth Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Rare Earth Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Rare Earth Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Rare Earth Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Rare Earth Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Rare Earth Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Rare Earth Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Rare Earth Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Rare Earth Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Rare Earth Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Rare Earth Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China Rare Earth Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China Rare Earth Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China Rare Earth Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China Rare Earth Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Rare Earth Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top Rare Earth Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China Rare Earth Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China Rare Earth Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China Rare Earth Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China Rare Earth Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 China Rare Earth Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China Rare Earth Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China Rare Earth Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China Rare Earth Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 China Rare Earth Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China Rare Earth Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China Rare Earth Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China Rare Earth Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 China Rare Earth Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China Rare Earth Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China Rare Earth Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China Rare Earth Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Rare Earth Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Rare Earth Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Rare Earth Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Rare Earth Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 United States
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Rare Earth Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Rare Earth Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Rare Earth Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Rare Earth Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Rare Earth Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Rare Earth Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Rare Earth Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Rare Earth Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
10.2.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Reht
12.1.1 Reht Corporation Information
12.1.2 Reht Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Reht Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Reht Rare Earth Products Offered
12.1.5 Reht Recent Development
12.2 Cmreltd
12.2.1 Cmreltd Corporation Information
12.2.2 Cmreltd Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cmreltd Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Cmreltd Rare Earth Products Offered
12.2.5 Cmreltd Recent Development
12.3 Shenghe Resource
12.3.1 Shenghe Resource Corporation Information
12.3.2 Shenghe Resource Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Shenghe Resource Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Shenghe Resource Rare Earth Products Offered
12.3.5 Shenghe Resource Recent Development
12.4 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd
12.4.1 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd Corporation Information
12.4.2 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd Rare Earth Products Offered
12.4.5 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd Recent Development
12.5 SUNLUX RARE METALS CO.,LTD.
12.5.1 SUNLUX RARE METALS CO.,LTD. Corporation Information
12.5.2 SUNLUX RARE METALS CO.,LTD. Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 SUNLUX RARE METALS CO.,LTD. Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 SUNLUX RARE METALS CO.,LTD. Rare Earth Products Offered
12.5.5 SUNLUX RARE METALS CO.,LTD. Recent Development
12.6 Grirem Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd.
12.6.1 Grirem Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information
12.6.2 Grirem Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Grirem Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd. Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Grirem Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd. Rare Earth Products Offered
12.6.5 Grirem Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd. Recent Development
12.7 Jxgqd
12.7.1 Jxgqd Corporation Information
12.7.2 Jxgqd Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Jxgqd Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Jxgqd Rare Earth Products Offered
12.7.5 Jxgqd Recent Development
12.8 Scjtxt
12.8.1 Scjtxt Corporation Information
12.8.2 Scjtxt Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Scjtxt Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Scjtxt Rare Earth Products Offered
12.8.5 Scjtxt Recent Development
12.9 Tungsten Corporation,Ltd.
12.9.1 Tungsten Corporation,Ltd. Corporation Information
12.9.2 Tungsten Corporation,Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Tungsten Corporation,Ltd. Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Tungsten Corporation,Ltd. Rare Earth Products Offered
12.9.5 Tungsten Corporation,Ltd. Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Rare Earth Industry Trends
13.2 Rare Earth Market Drivers
13.3 Rare Earth Market Challenges
13.4 Rare Earth Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Rare Earth Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.