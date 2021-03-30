Rare Earth Elements Market Price Trends 2021, Size, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Rare Earth Elements Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global rare earth elements market size grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Rare earth elements (REE) refer to a group of seventeen elements, which are present in the earth’s crust and exhibit similar chemical and physical properties. They have numerous advantageous characteristics, such as electrical conductivity, reduced weight, improved magnetism and enhanced heat resistance. Some of the widely used rare earth elements include cerium, erbium, lanthanum, yttrium, neodymium, holmium, praseodymium and dysprosium.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rare-earth-industry/requestsample

Market Trends:

The increasing utilization of rare earth elements in the automobile sector to manufacture magnets and catalysts for motor vehicles represents one of the primary factors strengthening the growth of the market. Additionally, the extensive application of REE-based permanent magnets like neodymium and praseodymium magnets to produce high-efficiency batteries is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, REEs are also used in end use industries such as transportation, construction, defense, power generation and medical, which is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of smart electronic devices, including smart wearables, laptops, smartphones and LED/LCD TVs, is anticipated to escalate their demand around the world.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rare-earth-industry

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

1. Lynas Corporation Ltd.

2. Arafura Resources Limited

3. Great Western Minerals Group Ltd.

4. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

5. Greenland Minerals Ltd

6. Alkane Resources Ltd

7. Neo Performance Materials

8. Iluka Resource Limited

9. IREL (India) Limited

10. Canada Rare Earths Corporation

Market Breakup by Type:

1. Magnets

2. NiMH Batteries

3. Auto Catalysts

4. Diesel Engines

5. Fluid Cracking Catalyst

6. Phosphers

7. Glass

8. Polishing Powders

9. Others

Market by Application:

1. Magnets

2. NiMH Batteries

3. Auto Catalysts

4. Diesel Engines

5. Fluid Cracking Catalyst

6. Phosphers

7. Glass

8. Polishing Powders

9. Other Applications

Market Breakup by Region:

1. China

2. Japan & Northeast Asia

3. United States

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

Note- If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group