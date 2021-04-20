Rare Earth Elements Market Outlook to 2027: Business Trends, COVID-19 Outbreak, Demand by Molycorp, Lynas, Alkane Resources

Market Introduction

A group of seventeen elements occurring together in the periodic table is termed as rare earth elements. The group consists of yttrium, sc and ium, lanthanum, cerium, gadolinium, and other elements. Rare earth elements are found together in rare earth elements deposits, but their concentration and distribution vary from each other. The reason behind calling these elements “rare” is that they are not found commonly in commercially feasible concentrations. Rare earth elements are classified into two groups, namely, light rare earth elements and heavy rare earth elements. The Japanese, often refer to these rare earth elements as “seeds of technology” as they exhibit multiple properties.

Scope of the Report

The “Global Rare Earth Elements Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Rare Earth Elements market with detailed market segmentation by fiber type, end user, and geography. The global Rare Earth Elements market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Rare Earth Elements market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Rare Earth Elements Market sample report includes an exclusive analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the market space under scrutiny. The sample represents the format of the overall study which is designed to provide clarity on the structure of the report and some data points demonstrated in an attempt to provide insights into the study quality.

Segmentation:

The global rare earth elements market is segmented on the basis of elements, application and geography.

On the basis of elements the market classify into cerium, neodymium, lanthanum, terbium, yttrium, sc and ium and others.

The market on the basis of application is broken into catalysts, ceramics, phosphors, glass & polishing, metallurgy, magnets and others.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Rare Earth Elements Market Research include:

Alkane Resources Ltd.

Arafura Resources Limited

Avalon Rare Metals Inc.

China Rare Earth Holdings Limited

Great Western Minerals Group Ltd.

Greenl and Minerals Ltd.

Lynas Corporation Ltd.

Molycorp Inc.

Quest Rare Minerals Ltd.

Rare Element Resources Ltd.

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Rare Earth Elements market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Rare Earth Elements market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

