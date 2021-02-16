Rapidly increasing demand and Key Drivers Analysis in Recent Years of UK Data Center Market

The report “UK Data Center Market, By Type (Corporate Data Centers, and Web Hosting Data Centers), By Density (Low, Medium, High, and Extreme), and By Verticals (Banking & Financial Services, Telecom & IT, Government, and Healthcare) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

In 2018, CyrusOne Integrates Megaport Into London I Data Center, Giving Enterprises Seamless Access to Cloud Services.

Analyst View:

Twenty years ago there was no data centers reason: that’s probably because there wasn’t enough digital data to create a requirement for specialist facilities in which to house and protect it. Growth of data center is the result of our increasing reliance on computing and on digital technology. More and more of our everyday processes, including government services, business processes, shopping and socializing rely on computing to function. The growth in data center in UK is also result of changes in the handle their computing increasing tendency to consolidate IT resource in purpose built facilities rather than keeping it on individual company premises in server rooms and cupboards. Growing data traffic has increased the need to upgrade the existing communication network, which has prompted vendors to invest in 5G testing and its deployment. The implementation of 5G technologies will lead to the upgrading of the existing data center network infrastructure. Thus, the rising adoption of multi-cloud solutions and network upgrades to support 5G will drive the demand for data centers over the forecast period. The UK has a Relatively Flexible labour force with high levels of expertise as the dominant European market with the best career opportunities it has acted as a magnet for the best technical and specialist skills.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The UK data center market accounted for US$ 4.90 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, density, and verticals.

Based on type, the UK data center market is segmented into corporate data centers, web hosting data centers.

Based on density, the target market is segmented into low, medium, high, and extreme.

Based on verticals, the target market is segmented into banking & financial services, telecom & IT, government, healthcare.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the UK data center market includes Equinix, NTT (e-shelter), Interxion, STT GDC (Virtus), and CyrusOne.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

