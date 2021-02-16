Rapidly increasing demand and Key Drivers Analysis in Recent Years of stress management/relief supplements Market

The global stress management/relief supplements market accounted for US$ XXX Million in 2019 and is estimated to be XXX Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of XXX %. The report “Global Stress Management/Relief Supplements Market, By Supplement (Tryptophan, Zinc, Magnesium, Vitamin B, Iron Supplement, and Others), By Nature (Natural/Herbal Based and Chemical Based), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.

Analyst View:

Changing prevalence of lifestyles among individuals

There has been fundamental changes from past few decade witnessing several ways the people perceive their work and other commitments. Balance between work-life has been disrupted beyond comprehension in several regional zones. Further, growing use of social networking platforms, has driven towards increased stress levels in people. Thus, there has been increased need for stress management/relief supplements. Moreover, according to data published by WHO, in Europe around 83 million people per year are affected from mental disorders. Among the Europe’s adult population (aged 18-65), the rate for mental disorder is higher in women than in men. This associates with the higher demand for stress and anxiety products.

Support from Medical Practitioners

Currently, certain regions have approved medications and supplements by the concerned authorities which were previously banned. This has offered producers greater freedom in manufacturing, promoting, and supplying, stress management supplements. Besides, the demand for stress relief in adolescents has also increased leading to boosting growth of the global stress management/relief supplements market.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

By supplement, the target market is segmented into tryptophan, zinc, magnesium, vitamin b, iron supplement, and others

By nature, the target market is segmented into natural/herbal based and chemical based

By distribution channel, the target market is segmented into online and offline

By region, North America region estimated for highest revenue share of around 34.1% of the global stress management/relief supplements market. High employment rate and fast life of the individuals in North America are rapidly targeted to stress related issues.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global stress management/relief supplements market includes Interhealth, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Alkermes Plc, Allergan Plc, Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, H. Lundbeck, Merck & Co. Inc., and Pfizer Inc.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

