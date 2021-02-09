Rapidly increasing demand and Key Drivers Analysis in Recent Years of sachet packaging Market

Growth in the focus of companies due to increasing affordability and accessibility of products to ultimately penetrate new markets, has been expressively influencing the demand for sachet packaging.

The global sachet packaging market accounted for US$ 9096.5 Million in 2020 and is estimated to be 16203.6 Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.6%. The report. “Global Sachet Packaging Market, By Size (1 ml-10 ml, 11 ml – 20 ml, 21 ml – 30 ml, and Others), By Material (Plastic, Paper, Aluminum foil, and Others), By Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Industrial, Consumer Goods, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

The prominent player operating in the global sachet packaging market includes Bosch GmbH, Bemis Company, Inc., Amcor Limited, Reynolds Group, Sonoco Products, Huhtamaki Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group, Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V., and Coveris Holdings S.A.

Key Highlights:

In May 2019, FRUU Cosmetics launched the world’s very first vegan lip balm line produced from upcycled fruit extracts. The new mouth-watering vegan Fruitilicious lip balms are made from up to 60% moisturizing upcycled fruit-based ingredients including watermelon seed oil, mango butter, lemon seed oil, and avocado cold-pressed oil.

Analyst View:

While the growing consumer demand for ‘on-the-go’ and convenience compatibility of products has been influencing the ‘miniaturization’ trend in packaging. Rising inclination of healthcare industry concerning unit dosage packaging is still being touted as a promising opportunity to expand the application scope. With a rising sense of individualism, users are moving away from bulk purchasing at weekly shops, hence offering huge demand for sachet packaging. Sachet packaging enables consumers to purchase products in limited quantities to suit their needs in order to reduce the overall price of products. Moreover, increasing availability of alternative packaging solutions, such as stick pouches or packs, which are comparatively inexpensive, is fascinating manufacturers to implement innovative differentiating strategies. Sachets have gained significant traction over large-size packs that are more prone to spillage and hence, are comparatively inconvenient. As users are becoming more familiar with sustainability, motivation various end-use industries to decrease the use of single-use plastics for packaging, market stakeholders are favoring towards environmentally sound alternatives. The development of seaweed sachets, which are totally biodegradable in soil and water, facts to a new breakthrough development in the sachet packaging market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global sachet packaging market accounted for US$ 9096.5 Million in 2020 and is estimated to be 16203.6 Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.6%. The market report has been segmented on size, material, application, and region.

By size, the 1ml to 10ml segment is the biggest segment owing to growing demand for sachet packaging in single-dose application products, travel packs, and trial packs,.

By material, plastic is the biggest segment, due to the advantages properties of plastics such as flexibility, lightweight, shock absorption, toughness and strength

By application, the cosmetics and personal care segment estimated for the highest segment owing to its ease of use and affordability. Various personal care and cosmetics product manufacturers provide trial packs, as a marketing strategy to expand the market penetration of the product.

By region, Asia Pacific estimates for highest market for sachet packaging, due to increased demand for sachet packaging in various applications such as personal care products, cosmetics, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. As per India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), an initiative by Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market in India is projected to witness a CAGR of 20.6% to reach approximately US$ 103.7 billion by 2020, from US$ 49 billion in 2016.

