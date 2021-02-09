Rapidly increasing demand and Key Drivers Analysis in Recent Years of Global Protective Fabrics Market

The global protective fabrics market accounted for US$ 4.2 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 6.1 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.4%

The report “Global Protective Fabrics Market, By Raw Material (Aramid, Polyamide, PBI, Polyester, Polyolefin, Cotton Fiber, and Other), By Type (Heat & Fire Resistant, Cold Resistant, UV Resistant, Ballistic & Mechanical Resistant, and Chemical Resistant), By End-User Industry (Building & Construction Industry, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Firefighting, Law Enforcement & Military, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

The prominent player operating in the global protective fabrics market includes 3M Company, Koninklijke Ten Cate NV, Teijin Ltd, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kolon Industries Inc., Lakeland Industries, Inc., Milliken & Company, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Klopman International, Glen Raven, Inc.

Key Highlights:

In May 2020, FleeceforEurope and Lindenpartner are set to make 50 million protection class FFP1 through FFP3 respiratory masks a month using Oerlikon Nonwoven’s high-end meltblown technology. The Oerlikon Nonwoven meltblown technology is recognized globally as one of the most efficient method for producing highly-separating filter media made from plastic fibers.

In September 2020, Plymouth based Project Plan B director Tim Cross has long been a spokesperson on sustainable textiles solutions for the workwear and PPE markets. With the environmental crisis caused by COVID-19, he is now urging designers and product developers to think about products’ end of working life, with the motto ‘protect others.

Analyst View:

High demand from End Use Industries

The workers in the construction industry are often exposed to risks during welding, cutting, nailing, and others. Safety glasses are required to prevent the entry of foreign objects in the eye during work operations. Moreover, the protective clothing is required for the protection of foot, hand, head, and hearing. The major hazards in the oil & gas industry include fire & explosion, hand & eye injuries, hearing loss, and others. Depending on which worker is exposed to which hazard, the selection of protective clothing is done. The regulations pertaining to the use of protective clothing are driving the market for personal protective equipment, which is turn drives the protective fabrics market.

Attributes Details Base year 2019 Historic data 2015–2019 Forecast period 2020–2029 Regional scope North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report coverage Company share, market analysis and size, competitive landscape, growth factors and trends, and revenue forecast

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global protective fabrics market accounted for US$ 4.2 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 6.1 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.4%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of raw material, type, end-user industry, and region.

By raw material, aramid industrial protective fabrics market size to witness growth at over 8% during 2019 to 2025 driven by predominant utilization in flame-resistant & heat protective clothing, helmets, body armor, composite materials, asbestos replacement and hot air filtration cloth manufacturing.

By type, fire & heat resistant segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period because of its exceptional properties such as high thermal and heat resistance

By end-user industry, building and construction industry is expected to remain the largest consumer of protective fabrics during the forecast period. The segment is largely driven by stringent government regulations regarding safety of workers in European and North American countries. Healthcare applications segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the next five years.

By region, North America holds the largest share in the market of protective fabrics due to U.S. stringent safety regulations within several industries such as oil & gas, building & constructions and healthcare.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Contact Us:

Mr. Alex (Sales Manager)

Prophecy Market Insights

Phone: +1 860 531 2701

Email: sales@prophecymarketinsights.com