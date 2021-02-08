Rapidly increasing demand and Key Drivers Analysis in Recent Years of Global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market

The global glaucoma therapeutics market accounted for 7.0 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 12.0 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.2%.

The report “Global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market, By Drug Class (Alpha adrenergic Agonist, Beta Blockers, Prostaglandin Analogs, Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitor, Cholinergic, Combined Medication, and Fixed-dose Combinations), By Disease Type (Primary Open Angle Glaucoma (POAG) and Primary Angle Closure Glaucoma (PACG)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In December 2019, Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announced the launched of its product AIBETA, a combination of drug to manage glaucoma and hypertension in Japan.

In May 2020, AbbVie Inc. completed the strategic acquisition of Allergan plc. This acquisition has enabled AbbVie Inc. to establish itself as a leader in the glaucoma market.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global glaucoma therapeutics market accounted for 7.0 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 12.0 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.2%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of drug class, disease type, distribution channel and region.

Depending upon drug class, the prostaglandin analogs segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to its efficacy to reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) and other side effect as compared to other therapies.

Depending disease type, the primary open angle glaucoma (POAG) segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to the high prevalence of disorder, as compare to other type of glaucoma. Additionally the majority type of drug present in the market for POAG which will consider driving the market growth.

Depending distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. However, the highest growth is estimated to record by the retail pharmacy segments. An increasing preference of treatments in outpatient settings among the elderly population is anticipated to drive the growth of targeted market.

By region, North America holds dominant position in glaucoma therapeutics market, followed by Asia Pacific. Increasing prevalence of diabetes, increasing ocular disorders, and increasing number of blind and visually impaired people in turn opting for glaucoma treatment are expected to drive growth of the glaucoma therapeutic market in this region.

