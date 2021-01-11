Rapidly increasing demand and Key Drivers Analysis in Recent Years of Global Bloodlines Market | B.Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter Healthcare Corp., NiproMedical Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, etc.

The report “Global Bloodlines Market, By Type (PVC, PECG, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Hemodialysis Centers), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global bloodlines market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Global bloodlines market is driven by increasing prevalence of renal disorders and rising number of dialysis patients across the globe. Bloodlines are needed to be replaced every time, when the dialysis is performed and they are disposable medical supplies. In addition, rising number of dialysis procedures thus creates huge demand for bloodlines across the globe. Nevertheless, Technological advancements such as airless blood tubing sets are creating numerous opportunities for the growth of the global market across the globe.

Key Highlights:

On June 2019, Terumo Corporation which is a leading global medical device manufacturer has announced its strategic partnership with Orchestra BioMed, Inc. BioMed, Inc. is a biomedical innovation company providing high-impact solutions for large unmet needs in procedure-based medicine.

On August 2019, B. Braun Medical Inc. announced the integration of their Infusomat® Space™ large volume pumps with Epic’s electronic health record (EHR) platform at Prime Healthcare – Huntington Beach Hospital.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global bloodlines market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been divided on the basis of type, end-user, and region.

By type, the global bloodlines market is segmented into PVC, PECG, and others.

By end-use, the global bloodlines market is categorized into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and hemodialysis centers. Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period, owing to the growing incidence of cardiovascular disorders and rising aging population.

By region, North America is accounted to be the most dominating for the global market over the forecast period, owing to growing number hemodialysis patients. Europe accounts for the second largest market for bloodlines due to presence of numerous key players.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Bloodlines Market”, By Type (PVC, PECG, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Hemodialysis Centers), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global bloodlines market includes B.Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter Healthcare Corp., NiproMedical Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, Gambro AB, Fenwal, Inc., EdwardsLifesciences LLC, Haemotronic SpA, Terumo Corp., and Medica S.r.l