Rapidly growing of Global Perfusion Radiology Market 2021 to 2028, with GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Perfusion is the passage of fluid through the circulatory system or lymphatic system to an organ or a tissue, usually referring to the delivery of blood to a capillary bed in tissue.

Perfusion imaging is in evaluation of ischemic conditions (e.g. acute cerebral infarction to determine ischemic penumbra, moya-moya disease to identify vascular reserve), neoplasms (e.g. identify highest grade component of diffuse astrocytomas, help distinguish glioblastomas from cerebral metastases).

Global Perfusion Radiology Market Key players:-

GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Bracco Diagnostic, Inc. (Italy), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc (US), Perimed (US), Neusoft Corporation (China), and Advantis Medical Imaging (Netherlands).

Global Perfusion Radiology Market by end user:-

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Global Perfusion Radiology Market by Application:-

Cardiovascular Imaging

Ventilation Imaging

Brain Imaging

Others

Geography of Global Perfusion Radiology Market:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Latin America

