Rapid Test Market Size, Revenue Growth Trends, Company Strategy Analysis, 2021–2026

The global Rapid Test market was valued at USD 24.55 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 48.54 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.8 %. The initial diagnosis of diseases, as well as accuracy, play an essential role in the treatment of patients. The adoption of rapid diagnostic kits is increasingly recognized for its accuracy and economical testing for diseases such as syphilis, HIV, and tuberculosis. The need for diagnostic tests in several areas of medical care has created significant growth opportunities in the global rapid testing market. Quick tests, see tests that can be used in case of emergency in medical centers or for home treatment. The unique feature of this form of testing is the limited use of resources and simplicity of execution. Increasing the number of preliminary screening procedures in hospitals and increasing the number of rapid tests in developing regions are contributing factors to the growth of the sector. The rapid contagious disease test market is expected to experience the most robust growth over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing need for rapid test results to improve performance, strict government regulations, globalization of the food trade, and the increasing incidence of foodborne illness attributable to increased demand from the rapid testing market.

Akers Biosciences, Inc., Alere Inc. (Abbott Laboratories), Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc., Cepheid, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., Quidel Corporation, and Roche Diagnostics.

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Over-the-Counter (OTC) Rapid Test Product

Professional Rapid Test Product

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Infectious Disease

Cardiology

Oncology

Pregnancy & Fertility

Toxicology

Glucose Monitoring

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital & Clinic

Diagnostic Laboratory

Home Care

Others

Regional analysis covers the following:

North America

Canada U.S. Mexico



Europe

Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU



Asia Pacific

India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Rapid Test market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

