Rapid Test Market Innovative Trends, Driving Factors and Growth Analysis 2020-2026| Bureau Veritas, SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, TÜV SÜD, ALS Limited

Few of the major competitors currently working in global rapid test market are Bureau Veritas, SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, TÜV SÜD, ALS Limited, Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation, AsureQuality Limited, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Genetic ID, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, OMIC USA Inc, Akers Biosciences, Inc., Abbott, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, Hologic, Inc., Meridian Bioscience, OraSure Technologies, Inc., Quidel Corporation and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd among others.

Global rapid test market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rise in the requirement for a rapid test results to improve productivity is the major factor for the growth of the market.

The rapid test is preliminary screening test which are easy to use and having high quality. These tests are used for point-of-care (POC) which provides specific, sensitive and faster results within 10 minutes to 2 hours. It is used to test malaria and other infections such as AIDS, Influenza, HPV and Hepatitis infection.

According to the survey conducted by World Health Organizations (WHO) for the world malaria report 2018, it stated that the total sale in2017 was about 276 million. Almost 66% rapid tests were provided to sub-Saharan Africa. It is observed that the use of malaria test was increased from 40% to 75% in sub-Saharan Africa. These rapid tests have certain importance as epidemiological tools, additionally to use as diagnostics. These are used for lymphatic filariasis. Rapid tests are not used for diseases that are generally diagnosed from syndrome, but can prevent over-dose of antibiotics.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising product recalls due to stringent regulations in developed countries is propelling the market in the forecast period

Increasing incidences of foodborne illness act as a driving force for the market

Globalization of food business will enhance the growth of the market

Increasing consumer awareness for food safety is also driving the market growth

Lack of food control infrastructure will hamper the growth of the market

Complexity in testing techniques is hindering the market growth

Inadequate reimbursement policies for rapid test diagnostics will act as restraint for the market

High cost of testing equipment is also hampering the market in the forecast period

By Product (Over-the-Counter [OTC] Rapid Test Product, Professional Rapid Test Product),

Contaminant (Pathogens, Meat Speciation, GMOS, Allergens, Pesticides, Mycotoxins, Heavy Metals, Others),

Technology (PCR-Based, Immunoassay-Based, Chromatography-Based, Spectroscopy-Based),

Food Tested (Meat & Seafood Products, Dairy Products, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Nuts, Seeds and Spices, Crops, Others),

Application (Infectious Disease, Cardiology, Oncology, Pregnancy & Fertility, Toxicology, Glucose Monitoring, Others),

End User (Hospital & Clinic, Diagnostic Laboratory, Home Care and Others)

The RAPID TEST report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, OraSure Technologies, Inc. had acquired CoreBiome and Novosanis. This will help to improve the molecular business of a company as well as growth of the company for longer period. This acquisition meets the microbiome research need in the futuristic period and help to achieve more business segmental growth and leadership position

In January 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. had introduced qUAntify advance control to use in the clinical labs performing urinalysis testing. This will help the lab experts as well as clinicians for the convenient storage of the product after opening. This enhances the product portfolio as well as profit margin of the company

