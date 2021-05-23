Rapid Test Kit Market for COVID-19 Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027 The elevating incidence rate of infectious diseases across the globe, the growing number of researches on infectious disease diagnosis and the elevating emphasis on Point-of-care testing, are boosting the Infectious Disease Diagnostics market.

The Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics market is forecast to reach USD 28.03 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Immediate diagnosis of infectious disease is the present need of the time due to evolving pathogens and increasing the occurrence rate of hospital-acquired infections. Government of various nations has been emphasizing on rapid diagnosis of infectious disease as a strategic priority like in the U.S. The global COVID-19 pandemic is another mentionable crucial factor that is boosting the demand for laboratory-based molecular testing capacity and reagents.

The COVID-19 Impact: One of the major impacts of COVID-19 on the market has been elevated demand for point-of-care immunodiagnostic tests. The development of these easy-to-use and rapid devices to support testing outside of laboratory settings has been a response of diagnostic test manufacturers to shortages of laboratory-based molecular testing capacity. These test kits are developed by manufacturers based either on detection, in serum or blood of antibodies caused due to the infection or identification of proteins from the coronavirus in respiratory samples. WHO supports the use of these point-of-care immunodiagnostic tests in research settings.

The Rapid Test Kit market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Rapid Test Kit market. The global Rapid Test Kit market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Rapid Test Kit Market and profiled in the report are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biomérieux SA, Diasorin, Danaher Corporation, Meridian Bioscience, Luminex, Roche Diagnostics, and Siemens AG.

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Infectious Disease Diagnostics market on the basis of Product Type, Technology, Disease Type, End-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumables

Instruments & analyzers

Software & services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Traditional diagnostic technique

Molecular diagnostic technique

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hepatitis

Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIS)

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Tuberculosis (TB)

Chlamydia Trachomatis Genital Infection and Gonorrhea (CT/NG)

Influenza

Human Papillomavirus

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reference Laboratories

Hospital/Clinical Laboratories

Academic/Research Institutes

Physician Offices

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest

In context to Product Type, the Consumables segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 6.3% during the forecast period. The elevating demand for assays and reagents because of rising demand for IDD tests contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment. The increasing occurrence rate of infectious diseases like COVID-19 and growing geriatric population is resulting in increasing demand for IDD tests. The epidemic is resulting in the development of various commercial and in-house assays to detect the virus, which is also contributing to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In regards to Technology, the Molecular diagnostic technique segment is projected to witness a faster growth rate during the forecast period. The growth rate witnessed by the Molecular diagnostic technique is attributed to increasing demand for Polymerase Chain Reaction and Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Test. Furthermore, development of assays using this technology like molecular assays, the use of which is supported by WHO, is also contributing to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In regards to Disease Type, the Hepatitis segment occupied the largest market share of more than 20.0% in 2019. The market share held by the Hepatitis diagnostics is attributed to elevating the adoption of developed technologies for hepatitis B diagnosis and high occurrence rate of the condition, particularly among individuals below forty years, which contributes to the market share held by this segment.

Abbott has been expanding its accessibility to COVID-19 tests by elevating its production and shipping to customers. As of April 2020, the company has been manufacturing 50,000 tests per day.

In April 2020, E25Bio has developed a rapid antigen test for COVID-19. This test is capable of conducting the COVID-19 test in 15 minutes. Currently, the test is awaiting FDA clearance.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Rapid Test Kit market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Rapid Test Kit industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

