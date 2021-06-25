Rapid Test Kit Market for COVID-19 Market Analytical Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Industry Poised for Rapid Growth 2027

The global rapid test kit market for COVID-19 is expected to reach USD 3.70 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The initial diagnosis of diseases, as well as accuracy, play an instrumental role in the treatment of patients. Rapid test kits are in vitro diagnostics methods implemented individually or in a small series that involve manual procedures and have been developed to provide a rapid result. For the purpose testing COVID-19, rapid test kit may require about 10 to 30 minutes to give a result as compared to about hours of molecular tests performed in large series, or it might take even more time samples have to be transported to a remotely located testing laboratory. The rapid tests for COVID-19 are fairly simple to perform and infer and hence need limited test operator training and may be used either for usage in hospital laboratories or close to the point-of-care.

Abbott Laboratories, Acumen Research Laboratories, BioMedomics, Biolidics, LabCorp, ThermoFisher, CTK Biotech, Biomaxima, Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics Co. Ltd., and Getein Biotech, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global rapid test kit market for COVID-19 on the basis of test type, end-users, and region:

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Rapid Antigen Test

Rapid Antibody Test

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostics Laboratory

Home Care

Others

The report focuses on evaluation of the Rapid Test Kit market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Rapid Test Kit market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



