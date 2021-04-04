Rapid Surge in Automotive Industry to Push Up Demand for 3D Printing Materials in Coming Years

The 3D printing materials market to grow to $1,365.6 million by 2023 from $558.4 million in 2017, at a 16.7% CAGR during forecast period by P&S Intelligence.

The categories under the type segment of the 3D printing materials market are metals, plastics, ceramics, and others, which includes stones, wood, marble, sand, edible materials, and waxes. Among these, the largest share during 2013–2017 (historical period), in terms of volume, was held by the plastics category, owing to the easy availability and cost-effectiveness of the material. In addition, the resistance to abrasion, shock, temperature, physical deformation, and chemicals, high versatility, durability, exceptional flexibility, and high elasticity of plastics are prized in several industries.

North America dominated the 3D printing materials market in 2017 due to its vast manufacturing industry and higher usage of additive manufacturing than other regions. In addition, the continent is home to the largest aerospace sector in the world, which has driven the adoption of the 3D printing technology since its emergence. During the forecast period, the highest CAGR in the market is projected to be observed by Asia-Pacific (APAC). This is ascribed to the increasing investments in research and development (R&D) by private companies and governments and rising demand for customized products.

